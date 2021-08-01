THREAD: UGA 2022 Targets Receive Official Offers

August 1st marks the day when all 2022 recruits can receive "official offers" from schools that are recruiting them.

August first of every calendar year is the first day that schools can offer rising high school seniors their official scholarship officials. Georgia has made it there mission to be one of the first schools to make official offers to their top targets.

Five-star defensive tackle Mykel Williams out of Columbus, Georgia, was the first Georgia target to publicize their official offer from the University of Georgia.

As of right now, Williams is currently committed to the University of Southern California (USC). Williams made his decision back in June, handing Georgia a big blow in the month of June that wasn't kind to the Bulldogs on the recruiting trail as they also lost out on Bear Alexander, who recommitted from the Dawgs following a visit to Texas A&M in College Station.

Current Florida Gator commit Shemar James also took to Twitter to post his official offer from the University of Georgia. James, the four-star linebacker, recently took SI's All Gator that he has "no plans" to take any more visits, effectively meaning he is shutting down his recruitment.

Three-star offensive tackle Jacob Hood has seen his stock rise recently in Athens as the Bulldogs lost out on four-star offensive tackle Tyler Booker out of IMG Academy to Alabama. Hood took to Twitter to announce his official offer from Athens.

