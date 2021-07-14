Walter Nolen Sr Talks Georgia Football

After recently cutting down his recruitment from eight to five schools, including Georgia, Florida, Michigan, Alabama, and Tennessee, Walter Nolen is set to be the most highly coveted defensive tackle in the country.

SI All-American's Matt Ray had the opportunity to talk with Walter Nolen Sr, the father of the elite five-star defensive linemen, about the five schools remaining in his son's recruitment.

When speaking about Georgia, Nolen Sr. said this of the Bulldogs.

"Coach Tray (Scott) is one of the best recruiters. Georgia has a good body of work, also. They haven't got over the hill yet, which I guess their Achilles heel is Alabama. But Georgia has a good program, and they have a good recruiting staff, too."

High praise for Tray Scott, the Dawgs' defensive line coach since 2017 who has been accredited with the "rebuilding" of the Georgia defensive line that hasn't seen a lineman drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft since David Pollack.

Georgia's "Achilles heel" is also involved in the top 5 as Walter Nolen Sr. referred to the Alabama Crimson Tide when discussing Georgia. Additionally, Nolen Sr., when describing Bama, Nolen Sr. said, "Bama is Bama. All of that works speaks for itself."

Georgia's interest in Nolen increased heavily following the June decommitment of fellow five-star defensive tackle out of Texas, Bear Alexander. Big Bear committed to the Dawgs in February of 2021 and looked to be the direct replacement of Jordan Davis, the star nose tackle on the Georgia defensive line.

While Nolen may not be thought of as a nose tackle (0-technique) at the next level, he is undoubtedly an elite defensive line prospect who will likely see time as a 3-technique in college similar to what he is Jalen Carter saw at times his freshman season.

Georgia looks to be in a good position to land the elite defensive linemen out of Tennessee. Still, if things do not go according to plan, Georgia is also heavily involved in the recruitment of five-star Travis Shaw, a true nose tackle that most see as the immediate replacement along Georgia's defensive front for Jordan Davis.

