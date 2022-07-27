Where Will Caleb Downs Commit?

Caleb Downs is the No. 1 player in the state of Georgia in the class of 2023. A safety by nature, Downs has played all over the field for Mill Creek high school here in Georgia since he was a freshman.

Coming from a football family that saw his father, Gary, play running back at North Carolina State in the 90s before being selected by the New York Giants in the third round of the 1994 NFL Draft. The lineage does not stop with Gary as Caleb's brother Josh Downs is forging his path as one of the top wide-outs in the country at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

A national recruit since he was just 14-years old, Downs will make his final decision on Wednesday. With a final list of Florida State, Ohio State, Georgia, Alabama, Notre Dame, LSU, and Florida, who will ultimately land this SI99 member?

This has been one of the more locked up recruitments in recent memory. As of Wednesday morning sources from all three presumed finalist, Alabama, Ohio State, and Georgia were expecting a phone call Wednesday with the final verdict. So, we will start with those three schools.

Ohio State, along with Notre Dame we’re the only northern schools that had a shot at Downs. They’ve spent plenty of assets coming to visit downs and vice versa, but the feeling is that this is an SEC battle here as it comes down to the wire.

Georgia put its big Dawgs on this battle. Head coach Kirby Smart and Will Muschamp handled this recruitment throughout. They certainly put themselves in a position on Wednesday where they at least have a shot to land Downs and if they don’t, a shot to continue to work to flip him down the stretch.

Though, the seemingly odds on favorite to land Downs seems to be Alabama, particularly after running back and close family friend Justice Haynes committed to the Tide.

Pearce Spurlin, TE

Raymond Cottrell, WR

Bo Hughley, OL

Lawson Luckie, TE

Gabriel Harris, OLB

Joshua Miller, OL

CJ Allen, LB

AJ Harris, DB

Justyn Rhett, DB

Peyton Woodring, PK

Daniel Harris, DB

Raylen Wilson, LB

Troy Bowles, LB

Jamaal Jarrett, DL

Joenel Aguero, DB

