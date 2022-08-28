Where Will Monroe Freeling Commit?

Georgia has missed on a few top targets recently, but all that could be forgiven should they land Monroe Freeling out of Oceanside Collegiate Academy (SC). Yesterday, Freeling released his finalists. Those finalists are Clemson, Florida, Miami, Alabama, and Georgia.

According to the 247 Composite Recruiting Rankings, Freeling is ranked as the 63rd best prospect in the nation and the best prospect in South Carolina. Should he commit to the Dawgs, he would be one of the top commits in the 2023 class.

Freeling would also join the likes of Bo Hughley, Kelton Smith, and Joshua Miller as offensive line commits in the 2023 class, forming one of the more well-rounded groups in the country.

Where Will Freeling Commit?

Georgia is trending as of late for Freeling, but the Dawgs will need to close, which is something they have been struggling with as of late.

Outside of Georgia, there are a few teams still squarely in the picture. Notre Dame was once viewed as a major candidate to land Freeling, but they have since faded in this recruitment. You can never count out Alabama, but it feels like they are a little late to the party.

With that being said, Miami and Florida are the two other teams to watch in this one. With Miami, as long as Mario Cristobal is head coach, you would have to assume they would be hard to beat for elite linemen. Freeling also made a stop at Miami last month.

Freeling has also officially visited Florida, who is working Freeling hard.

Regardless, UGA has made Freeling a priority and has been the team drawing the most buzz as of late. They also got Freeling on campus last month for an unofficial visit.

This one is far from a slam dunk, but we like UGAs chances at this point. It's been a really tough stretch on the trail as of late for the Dawgs. Losses in Arch Manning, Justice Haynes, Caleb Downs, and Anthony Evans in the last month or so. They could use some momentum on the trail.

Can the Dawgs close this one out? We will have all the coverage on August 29th here on Dawgs Daily.

