We have hit the homestretch of the recruiting season, as UGA is looking to wrap a bow around another elite recruiting class in 2023. With 21 commits, UGA currently has the No. 2 ranked class in the nation, according to 247 sports. With room to add a few more prospects, we believe UGA could make a push for another top-ranked class.

Here, we take a look at who could be the next to commit.

Samuel M'Pemba - EDGE - IMG (Fl.)

Undoubtedly, Sam M'Pemba is the guy that UGA fans should be watching. He plans to commit on December 4th between UGA, Tennessee, Miami, and Florida. As we have consistently reported, we would be shocked if he committed somewhere other than UGA.

Chidera Uzo-Diribe, Kirby Smart, and the UGA commits have been working M'Pemba hard, and it looks like that might pay off on December 4th. According to the 247 Composite Rankings, M'Pemba is a five-star and top 30 player in the nation.

Jordan Hall - DL - Westside (Fl.)

Along with M'Pemba, UGA has been pursuing Hall for a while. Hall, one of the best available defensive linemen in the country, has made numerous stops in Athens, and the Dawgs have seemed like the team to beat for some time now.

Hall keeps his recruitment under wraps, so it's hard to tell exactly where this one is headed. However, we remain confident that he will end up in the class. Hall is set to visit UGA on December 9th, his final official visit. Expect a decision to be made sometime between then and early signing day.

Daniel Harris - DB - Gulliver Prep (Fl.)

Harris decommitted from UGA earlier this month, but UGA is still in the picture and might be the team to beat. DB coach Fran Brown is very high on Harris and is working overtime to get him back in the class.

The other team to watch here is Penn State. Harris has taken numerous visits to Happy Valley, and seemingly enjoys what the Nittany Lions are selling. One way or another, we expect Harris to have some sort of decision soon.

Damon Wilson - EDGE - Venice (Fl.)

M'Pemba isn't the only five-star EDGE rusher from Florida that UGA is after. The Dawgs picked up their pursuit of Wilson not too long ago, and have given the one-time Ohio State lean something to think about.

Ohio State has remained the constant in this recruitment, but UGA is doing anything it can to knock off the Buckeyes. Our intel suggests that this one could be going back and forth.

A decision date here is a bit foggy, as Wilson could wait until the February signing period. Regardless, keep an eye on Wilson, as this is shaping up to be a huge recruiting battle down the stretch.

Oh by the way...

The NCAA Transfer Portal window opens December 5th, and sources have indicated that Georgia will be active in the market for starting quality players. It's very likely the next "commit" to Georgia, is a transfer announcement as the window opens. Georgia has obviously not had any contact with any players to date, since the window of contact doesn't officially open until December 5th.

