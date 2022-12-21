Skip to main content

Yazeed Haynes Signs with Georgia

2023 wide receiver Yazeed Haynes has officially signed with the University of Georgia.

2023 wide receiver Yazeed Haynes has officially signed his letter of intent to play his college career at the University of Georgia. 

Haynes is listed as a 4-star prospect according to 247Sports. According to the recruiting website, he is also ranked as the sixth-best player in the state of Pennsylvania. 

Haynes at one point in time was committed to Penn State. Then after Georgia extended an offer to Haynes and an official visit to campus during the month of June, he decommitted from the Nittany Lions and verbally committed to the Bulldogs just a few days later. He was also committed to Rutgers University at one point in time.

Haynes is listed at 6-foot-1, 170-pounds according to his recruiting profile. This past summer, Haynes clocked in at 4.39 seconds in the 40-yard, the definition of game-breaking speed. He pairs that up with his polished skill set as a route runner which helped him put up some eye-popping numbers during his senior season at North Penn high school. 

He's quick off of the line of scrimmage which gives him a great release to be defenders over the top. Haynes is already at Georgia and has been practicing with the team ahead of their playoff matchup with the Ohio State Buckeyes. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Haynes will join Georgia's wide receiver room, a position group that has been adding depth through the past couple of recruiting classes. Haynes will be a game-breaking addition to that room. 

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

9F18D039-02C3-41CE-80D8-BC11AC16DF75
News

NSD Updates: UGA Inks A Monster out of South Carolina

By Brooks Austin
Screen Shot 2022-12-20 at 9.18.29 PM
News

CJ Allen Signs With Georgia

By Christian Kirby II
6BF2242A-E820-4256-9962-D3FA4B10D12E
Recruiting

Joenel Aguero Signs with Georgia

By Jonathan Williams
F9796805-1176-43B0-B4CD-3F2F1C3C90C0
News

Joshua Miller Officially a Georgia Bulldog, What He Brings

By Brooks Austin
79419211-894A-4F66-A26A-7F64EBEF39A2
News

Georgia Signs OL Out of Carver High School

By Brooks Austin
75EC7056-3C5C-47F5-9488-E5C7E9DCE08F
News

LIVE: NSD Brings the Latest Stars for Georgia

By Brooks Austin
USATSI_16784006
News

JT Daniels has Once Again Found a new Home

By Christian Kirby II
8390F297-1E83-42D4-87E7-B1FCD48FF4E4
Recruiting

How Did We Get Here? Month by Month Look at UGAs 2023 Class

By Connor Jackson