We are less than three weeks away from Georgia's first of ten SEC contests, as they head up to Fayetteville, Arkansas to take on the Razorbacks. With the fall camp coming to a close, and Georgia's second and final scrimmage game in the books, we felt it necessary to project the depth chart of one of the most talent-laden defenses in all of college football.

Look every coach in the country tells their next recruit that there's ample opportunity for playing time when they are trying to convince them to attend their school. But at Georgia, there's more than enough evidence pointing to the fact that Smart and Lanning play a ton of guys. Over 40 players played at least 100 snaps on the nation's best defense a year ago, and signs point to nothing changing there.