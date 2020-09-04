Linebacker is a key position for the Georgia Bulldogs in the class of 2021. Jermaine Johnson, Nate McBride, and Monty Rice are all seniors and Azeez Ojulari could be in a good position for the NFL Draft. Losing this amount of talent from the linebacker core isn't easy for any program, but the Dawgs are already off to a good start in their attempt to replenish their depth. Jamon Dumas-Johnson, an inside linebacker from Baltimore, Maryland, and Chaz Chambliss, an outside linebacker from Carrollton, Georgia, are both Si All-American Candidates and were prospects that were highly coveted.

Today, we examine the remaining major 2021 linebacker targets for UGA and the status of their recruitments.