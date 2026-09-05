Live Updates: Georgia Bulldogs vs Tennessee State Score

ATHENS - Kirby Smart's No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs face Tennessee State for the first time in school history. Georgia is 102-27-3 in season openers including 10-0 under Smart. Georgia’s biggest season-opening win in the Smart era in terms of points and margin of victory came in 2022 as the No. 3 Bulldogs beat No. 11 Oregon 49-3 in Atlanta.

Georgia has a streak of 84 straight sellouts Between the Hedges. Tennessee State fell to Jackson State 26-24 this past Saturday. The Dawgs' first game of the season will not be on TV. You can learn how to watch the season opener here.

The Bulldogs are preseason ranked No. 3 (AP) and among the teams with designs on advancing to the College Football Playoff and challenging for another title. Georgia will feature seven returning starters on offense including fifth-year All-SEC quarterback Gunner Stockton and All-SEC junior tailbacks Nate Frazier and Chauncey Bowens.

Eight starters return on defense including All-American juniors KJ Bolden and Ellis Robinson IV and veteran starters in seniors Raylen Wilson, Jordan Hall and Gabe Harris Jr., plus junior Quintavius Johnson. Also, the special teams unit is headlined by senior All-SEC placekicker Peyton Woodring. In 2025, the Bulldogs were one of the youngest teams in the country with 54 percent of the roster consisting of players in their first or second season in Athens. In 2026, the Bulldogs brought in only nine scholarship transfers, the fewest in the SEC.

Pre-Game

Here is a graphic you can use to get ready for Satuday's game.

Game 1 Trailer | A Little More Georgia @PiedmontHealth pic.twitter.com/P1zX5TLdYD — Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) September 4, 2026

First Quarter: