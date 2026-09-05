Live Updates: Georgia Bulldogs vs Tennessee State Score
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ATHENS - Kirby Smart's No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs face Tennessee State for the first time in school history. Georgia is 102-27-3 in season openers including 10-0 under Smart. Georgia’s biggest season-opening win in the Smart era in terms of points and margin of victory came in 2022 as the No. 3 Bulldogs beat No. 11 Oregon 49-3 in Atlanta.
Georgia has a streak of 84 straight sellouts Between the Hedges. Tennessee State fell to Jackson State 26-24 this past Saturday. The Dawgs' first game of the season will not be on TV. You can learn how to watch the season opener here.
The Bulldogs are preseason ranked No. 3 (AP) and among the teams with designs on advancing to the College Football Playoff and challenging for another title. Georgia will feature seven returning starters on offense including fifth-year All-SEC quarterback Gunner Stockton and All-SEC junior tailbacks Nate Frazier and Chauncey Bowens.
Eight starters return on defense including All-American juniors KJ Bolden and Ellis Robinson IV and veteran starters in seniors Raylen Wilson, Jordan Hall and Gabe Harris Jr., plus junior Quintavius Johnson. Also, the special teams unit is headlined by senior All-SEC placekicker Peyton Woodring. In 2025, the Bulldogs were one of the youngest teams in the country with 54 percent of the roster consisting of players in their first or second season in Athens. In 2026, the Bulldogs brought in only nine scholarship transfers, the fewest in the SEC.
Pre-Game
Here is a graphic you can use to get ready for Satuday's game.
First Quarter:
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After two-plus decades of covering the Georgia Bulldogs and the SEC, Dean Legge is one of the definitive voices in Athens and beyond. Legge has authored two books - DAWGSTRUCTION and DOUBLE DAWGS - with each chronicling Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs' run to national titles in 2021 and 2022. Legge has been a Heisman Trophy voter since 2005 and a Biletnikoff Award voter since 2009. He’s covered SEC Championships, Peach Bowls, Orange Bowls, Sugar Bowls, the Rose Bowl Game, College Football Playoff National Championship Games, the NCAA Tournament, the College World Series as well as a slew of college football, basketball and baseball games. Legge graduated from Coker College in 1999 with a degree in Political Science. He played both tennis and basketball for the Cobras. After graduating, Legge completed his academic career at the University of Georgia where he earned a Master of Public Administration from the School of Public and International Affairs in 2001. In 2008, Legge was elected President of the Coker College Alumni Association. He served on the Board of Trustees at Coker from 2009 to 2017 and was a member of the Executive Committee, Student Services and Enrollment Committee and Athletic Committee in that time. Legge is a native of Tucker, Georgia.Follow Dawg_Post
Matt DeBary started his career covering college football in 2014. DeBary's reporting has covered the likes of Trevor Lawrence, Kirby Smart, Stetson Bennett, Brock Bowers, Nick Chubb, Nolan Smith, Travon Walker, Sony Michel, George Pickens and a slew of other high-profile players including Jared Curtis, Caleb Downs, Derrick Brown, Andrew Thomas, Kelee Ringo, Darnell Washington, Azeez Ojulari and Mecole Hardman. His direct-to-the-point everyman commentary has made him one of the most-respected voices in the market. DeBary has covered SEC Championships, Peach Bowls, Orange Bowls, Sugar Bowls, the Rose Bowl Game and College Football Playoff National Championship Games. DeBary graduated from Kennesaw State. He assistant the football program there during his time as a student. He joined Dawg Post in 2015. DeBary is a native of Cumming, GeorgiaFollow MattDeBary
Ryan Kerley began his journalism career in the throws of COVID in 2020 - complicating the start of his career in the space. A year later Kerley reported from Athens to Miami to Indianapolis as the Bulldogs won the program's first national title since 1980. Kerley has covered SEC Championships, Peach Bowls, Orange Bowls, Sugar Bowls and College Football Playoff National Championship Games. In addition to his duties at Dawg Post, Kerley is an accomplished play-by-play voice for both football and basketball. Kerley graduated from the University of Georgia in 2024 with a degree in Journalism. Kerley is a native of Cleveland, Georgia.Follow RyanCKerley