Throwback Thursday: The Last Time the Georgia Bulldogs Wore Alternate Uniforms

The Georgia Bulldogs are going to run out of the tunnel in Sanford Stadium on Saturday wearing white from head to toe for the first time ever.

That’s right. There will be no red, there will be no black for Georgia. The Dawgs will don all white on the field and the fans will fill the stands with the same. Georgia dangled wearing an all-white look as a fundraising incentive during the spring, and the university supposedly hit its goal and is delivering on its promise to wear the alternate look.

Wearing white at home will be very different for Georgia, especially playing a Western Kentucky team that is going to wear red and black.

This whole thing started a few years back when recruits wore all-white looks in photoshoots on visits to Athens. Over time, people complained that these cool looks were never worn on the field, so “what’s the point?”.

While Georgia is a traditional program and it is rare that it deviates from the go-to red helmets and silver britches, the Dawgs have worn alternate uniforms before. During this century, Georgia has had a few different kits outside of the norm, most of them centered around a black jersey.

The last time that Georgia wore an alternate uniform was against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the Peach Bowl to conclude the 2020 season. Georgia wore two different special uniforms that year for a total of three games.

In the season opener at Arkansas, Georgia wore different white uniforms with red stripes on the shoulders along with red pants to celebrate 40 years since the last national championship won. Then twice in 2020, Georgia wore black jerseys that had the new bulldog logo on the shoulders as well as a dog collar around the neck. Georgia won all three of those games during the Covid season.

Stetson Bennett was subbed into the Arkansas game and helped Georgia kick off the season with a win. The Dawgs then wore the black jerseys at home against Mississippi State in JT Daniels debut. He threw for over 400 yards that night. Georgia then wore that look again in the Peach Bowl win that it edged out over Cincinnati.

The all-white look you will see on Saturday will be different than anything we’ve seen Georgia wear.