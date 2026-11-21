Who Runs this State? Heckler Interrupts Press Conference After Georgia's Win over Georgia Tech
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Georgia basketball enjoyed another rivalry with over Georgia Tech in Atlanta Friday night - with a little more fan interaction than was expected.
The rivalry between the two schools, dubbed Clean Old Fashioned Hate, added another layer Friday night. The Bulldogs’ fourth win in a row over their in-state rivals was punctuated with a bizarre moment during Tech’s player portion of the post-game press conference. A Georgia fan was given the microphone to ask a question, and after a short paused asked:
“Do you remember the final score of the game,” the fan asked. “Who runs this state? Georgia Dawgs - Let’s go Dawgs.”
A Georgia Tech official is heard saying to a security guard: “Ma'am please call the police.”
The Bulldogs got out to a 12-0 start to start the game. Georgia pushed its advantage to 38-19 slightly before halftime. Tech eventually narrowed Georgia’s lead in the second half. UGA clung to a three-point lead with 10:47, but the Yellow Jackets (5-1) never got closer than that.
Georgia (6-0) punctuated its win with senior Blue Cain’s 26-foot jumper with 44 seconds remaining in the contest. The 88-82 win in Atlanta is the Dawgs’ 9th win in the series in 11 games. It is Georgia’s fourth win in a row over the Jackets.
Georgia’s offensive firepower was too much for Tech to keep up with. Five UGA players - Kanon Catchings scored 19, Kareem Stagg had 17, Cain and Smurf Millender added 15 while freshman Mading Kuany had ten - ended the night scoring double digits.
The Dawgs now have two road wins over ACC foes - Tech and North Carolina. With games looming against the Big 12’s Cincinnati and UCF next week, Georgia’s early-season schedule appears to be on track to return the Dawgs to the NCAA Tournament for the third year in a row.
Critical contests against the ACC’s Boston College and Duke could further elevate the Dawgs as they brace for SEC play at the start of January. The showdowns with the Eagles and Blue Devils are both showcase games.
Georgia’s how bout with Boston College is a part of the ACC/SEC Challenge. The game against Duke will take place at Madison Square Garden as a part of the Jimmy V Classic.
After two-plus decades of covering the Georgia Bulldogs and the SEC, Dean Legge is one of the definitive voices in Athens and beyond. Legge has authored two books - DAWGSTRUCTION and DOUBLE DAWGS - with each chronicling Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs' run to national titles in 2021 and 2022. Legge has been a Heisman Trophy voter since 2005 and a Biletnikoff Award voter since 2009. He’s covered SEC Championships, Peach Bowls, Orange Bowls, Sugar Bowls, the Rose Bowl Game, College Football Playoff National Championship Games, the NCAA Tournament, the College World Series as well as a slew of college football, basketball and baseball games. Legge graduated from Coker College in 1999 with a degree in Political Science. He played both tennis and basketball for the Cobras. After graduating, Legge completed his academic career at the University of Georgia where he earned a Master of Public Administration from the School of Public and International Affairs in 2001. In 2008, Legge was elected President of the Coker College Alumni Association. He served on the Board of Trustees at Coker from 2009 to 2017 and was a member of the Executive Committee, Student Services and Enrollment Committee and Athletic Committee in that time. Legge is a native of Tucker, Georgia.Follow Dawg_Post