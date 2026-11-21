Georgia basketball enjoyed another rivalry with over Georgia Tech in Atlanta Friday night - with a little more fan interaction than was expected.

The rivalry between the two schools, dubbed Clean Old Fashioned Hate, added another layer Friday night. The Bulldogs’ fourth win in a row over their in-state rivals was punctuated with a bizarre moment during Tech’s player portion of the post-game press conference. A Georgia fan was given the microphone to ask a question, and after a short paused asked:

“Do you remember the final score of the game,” the fan asked. “Who runs this state? Georgia Dawgs - Let’s go Dawgs.”

A Georgia Tech official is heard saying to a security guard: “Ma'am please call the police.”

The Bulldogs got out to a 12-0 start to start the game. Georgia pushed its advantage to 38-19 slightly before halftime. Tech eventually narrowed Georgia’s lead in the second half. UGA clung to a three-point lead with 10:47, but the Yellow Jackets (5-1) never got closer than that.

Georgia (6-0) punctuated its win with senior Blue Cain’s 26-foot jumper with 44 seconds remaining in the contest. The 88-82 win in Atlanta is the Dawgs’ 9th win in the series in 11 games. It is Georgia’s fourth win in a row over the Jackets.

Georgia’s offensive firepower was too much for Tech to keep up with. Five UGA players - Kanon Catchings scored 19, Kareem Stagg had 17, Cain and Smurf Millender added 15 while freshman Mading Kuany had ten - ended the night scoring double digits.

The Dawgs now have two road wins over ACC foes - Tech and North Carolina. With games looming against the Big 12’s Cincinnati and UCF next week, Georgia’s early-season schedule appears to be on track to return the Dawgs to the NCAA Tournament for the third year in a row.

Critical contests against the ACC’s Boston College and Duke could further elevate the Dawgs as they brace for SEC play at the start of January. The showdowns with the Eagles and Blue Devils are both showcase games.

Georgia’s how bout with Boston College is a part of the ACC/SEC Challenge. The game against Duke will take place at Madison Square Garden as a part of the Jimmy V Classic.