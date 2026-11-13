Odds for Georgia Football vs. Missouri Shift - Why Betters Are Moving

ATHENS - The betting line for Georgia football’s Saturday showdown Between the Hedges against the Missouri Tigers has made a move.

The No. 1 Bulldogs are now considered a 15.5-point favorite by Draft Kings over the Tigers - that’s a full two-point move since the line was established just after Georgia’s 42-7 win over No. 10 Ole Miss in Oxford.

It has been rare that Georgia football has slipped up as more than a two-point favorite under coach Kirby Smart. The most-recent example, however, came the last time the Dawgs took the field at Sanford Stadium - an improbable three-turnover-fueled loss to rival Auburn.

Since that game Georgia football has ripped the No. 17 Gators in Atlanta and smothered the Rebels on the road. Georgia was ranked as the No. 1 team in the country Tuesday night by the College Football Playoff Committee. That move was not a surprise after former No. 1 Miami lost at Notre Dame by a score Saturday night.

Smart’s Bulldogs are 72-2 all time in games in which they are favored by more than two touchdowns. Against Power Four programs Georgia is 50-2 all time under Smart. In SEC play as more than a two-touchdown favorite under Smart the Dawgs are 39-2 all time.

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The Dawgs are also the consensus favorite to win the national championship. Smart’s Bulldogs are listed at +245. Notre Dame (+400), Alabama (+680) and Miami (+800) are near Georgia on that front Indiana and Texas (+1050) are also considered possible candidates to win it by betting houses.

The move towards the Bulldogs could have something to do with the health of Missouri related to the Dawgs. Only two Georgia players were listed on the SEC’s injury report - one of those has been out the entire season. The Tigers had a physical clash with Texas in Columbia last Saturday, and that was reflected on their injury report.

The movement in the line could also be a sign that betters view Georgia as by far and away the best team in the nation, and find it unlikely that Missouri will be able to score much on the Dawgs. Georgia has allowed two touchdowns in the last two games it has played. Both of those scores were in the 4th quarter of blowouts wins.

Georgia has not played at home in over a month. The Bulldogs close the season by hosting Missouri, then traveling to Columbia, South Carolina to take on the Gamecocks. It is very likely the Dawgs will play in the final SEC Championship Game in December with one more win in SEC play. That game comes a week after Georgia’s in-state rivalry game with Georgia Tech in Athens.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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