2028 Edge Rusher Ashton Lawless Shines In High School Scrimmage

AshtonLawless (@PassOnAsh) C/28 Edge Was An Impact Player vs Villa Rica. On numerous occasions, Lawless Was In The Backfield Causing Pressure. His Combination Of Speed/Bend & Relentlesness Sets Him Apart.@ArvonBacon @WeAreNewnan @NewnanSTRENGTH @CoachRaschen @najehwilk @NHS0824 pic.twitter.com/rT1AgTMDQ6