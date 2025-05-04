2028 OLB Ashton Lawless Shares His Reaction To Receiving Georgia Tech Offer
It's never too early to see how the 2028 recruiting class can look. Brent Key and his staff have diligently shaped their targets for the underclassmen group, offering 20 prospects and counting. Their most recent offer was extended to a metro Atlanta prospect from Newnan (GA), OLB, Ashton Lawless.
Here is Lawless's reaction to receiving an offer from the Yellow Jackets.
"I was hyped, it was very unexpected. Georgia Tech is a good school. I hope to stay in good touch with them," he said.
Currently, the rising sophomore is not ranked on any major platforms; however, he saw meaningful snaps for Newnan High School. In his first year of varsity ball, the six-foot-one edge produced 30 tackles, 20 assisted, 10 solos, eight tackles for loss, and four sacks, en route to the Cougars (9-4) record while also making the postseason after a three-year drought. Because of excelling on the gridiron, Ashton received All-Region defense for Region 2 5A and All-State Freshman Georgia defense per Born 2 Compete.
The Yellow Jackets officially extended their offer to Lawless on Thursday, May 1. Collectively Lawless holds 4 Division 1 offers: Georgia Tech, Tennessee, Liberty, and Appalachian State. His first Division 1 offer was Tennessee.
As an edge, Lawless is similar to fellow teammate and 2026 Tech target Rodney Colton, but unlike Colton, he played exclusively from the four-technique. Coming off the edge Lawless has stellar get-off and excels at shedding blocks displaying quick and strong hands. While possessing traits to develop into an elite pass rusher, Ashton can also set the edge and bend the pocket, which hints at his above production in the sack and TFL categories.
The young prospect has only been on campus once, during the VMI game. Here's what he had to say about being submerged into culture.
"The game day visit was awesome, the fans were hyped up after they upset Miami when we stormed the field. It was super fun, Georgia tech is very inviting. I felt very comfortable there," said Lawless.
