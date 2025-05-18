2025 ACC Championship Bracket Officially Set: Georgia Tech Heads To Durham As the No. 1 Seed
The 2025 ACC Regular Season is in the books and Georgia Tech has come out on top. The Yellow Jackets defeated Duke today 8-2 to clinch their series against the Blue Devils
Georgia Tech (39-16, 19-11 ACC) came out on top in a tight ACC race that saw six teams win at least 17 conference games, earning its first regular-season championship since it tied for first place in 2011 and its first outright title 2005. It is Tech’s fifth regular-season championship under legendary 32-year head coach Danny Hall (1997, 2000, 2004, 2005, 2011), who announced in March that this would be his final season at the helm of the Yellow Jackets.
Top-seeded Tech has a double-bye in next week’s ACC Tournament and opens postseason play on Thursday at 3 p.m. against No. 8-seeded Wake Forest, No. 9-seeded Miami (Fla.) or No. 16-seeded California. The single-elimination tournament will be held at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, N.C.
Here is the full bracket for next week:
1st Round (Tuesday, May 20th)
Game 1: No. 9 Miami vs No. 16 Cal (9:00 a.m. E.T.)
Game 2: No. 12 Virginia Tech vs No. 13 Stanford (1:00 p.m. ET)
Game 3: No. 10 Louisville vs No. 15 Pitt (5:00 p.m. ET)
Game 4: No. 11 Notre Dame vs No. 15 Boston College (9:00 p.m. ET)
2nd Round (Wednesday, May 21st)
Game 5: Winner of Game 1 vs No.8 Wake Forest (9:00 a.m. ET)
Game 6: Winner of Game 2 vs No. 5 Clemson (1:00 p.m. ET)
Game 7: Winner of Game 3 vs No. 7 Duke (5:00 p.m. ET)
Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs No. 6 Virginia (9:00 p.m. ET)
Quarterfinals (Thursday, May 22nd)
Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs No. 1 Georgia Tech (3:00 p.m. ET)
Game 10: Winner of Game 6 vs No. 4 NC State (7:00 p.m. ET)
Quarterfinals (Friday, May 23rd)
Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs No. 2 Florida State (3:00 p.m. ET)
Game 12: Winner of Game 8 vs No. 3 North Carolina (7:00 p.m. ET)