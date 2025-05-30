2025 NCAA Baseball Tournament: Georgia Tech Becoming Popular Pick To Make It Out Of The Oxford Regional
The 2025 NCAA Baseball Tournament begins today and one of the most interesting regionals in this year's tournament is in Oxford, MS. Ole Miss is hosting Georgia Tech, Western Kentucky, and Murray State this year and while Ole Miss might be a very slight favorite by the oddsmakers, Georgia Tech has become a popular pick by college baseball analysts around the country.
According to Fanduel Sportsbook, Ole Miss is the favorite to win their regional at -105, but Georgia Tech is right behind them at +150. No. 3 seed Western Kentucky is at +470 and No. 4 seed Murray State is of course a long shot at +1400. It feels like it is going to come down to Georgia Tech and Ole Miss, but don't underestimate Western Kentucky. They have enough talent to make things interesting this weekend.
To win the national championship, Georgia Tech is starting off at +4000.
Georgia Tech has not faced any of these programs this season and is 0-3 against the SEC this season, though all were close games.
This will be the 36th NCAA Tournament berth for GT and the fifth in the last six years. The Jackets are 79-71 (.527) all-time in the NCAA Tournament and 71-60 (.542) in Regional action. This is the 25th NCAA Tournament appearance in the Danny Hall era with the Jackets posting a 64-55 (.538) postseason record in that span
This season, the Yellow Jackets posted a 13-6 record on the road (.684) – the best road record since 2004 (14-3). This will be the final regional for 2025 ACC Coach of the Year Danny Hall who announced back in March that this would be his final season on The Flats. Coach Hall has led the Yellow Jackets to five Super Regional Appearances (2000, ’02, ’04, ’05, ’06) and three College World Series appearances (1994, 2002 and 2006).
Here is the schedule for the upcoming regional:
Friday:
Game 1: No. 10 Ole Miss vs. Murray State
Game 2: Western Kentucky vs. Georgia Tech
Saturday:
Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2
Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2
Sunday:
Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3
Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5
Monday:
Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch Game 6
An interesting wrinkle on this side of the bracket is that the winner of the Oxford regional is going to face the winner of the Athens regional in the super regionals. Georgia is the No. 7 overall national seed and will be hosting Duke, Oklahoma State, and Binghamton this weekend. If Georgia and Georgia Tech both win their respective regionals, the two rivals would meet in a best-of-three series with a spot in the College World Series on the line. Georgia won the only matchup between the two programs this season 5-2 at Truist Park.
