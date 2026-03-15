Three Takeaways From Georgia Tech's Series Win Over No. 11 Clemson

Georgia Tech faced its biggest test of the season against Clemson this weekend, and while it did not get a sweep, it did earn a series win against one of the most talented teams in the conference.

Let's talk about the biggest takeaways from this series.

1. The offense stayed hot through all three games

Georgia Tech scored 10 runs in game one, nine runs in game two, and seven runs in game three, defeating yesterday. Aside from their loss to Georgia State earlier this season, this offense has not been kept down by anyone.

Tech has scored 254 runs through their first 20 games. It’s the most runs Georgia Tech has recorded after 20 games in the program’s 131-year history and the most runs any Power 4 team has scored through 20 games in the BBCOR era (since 2011).

The Jackets scoring average now stands at 12.7 runs/game this season. The program record is 10.3, set back in 1984. GT is outscoring its opponents 254-83 through 20 games, that +171 margin is the highest through 20 games in program history.

Aside from game one, Drew Burress did struggle against the Tigers, but even then, he had a great performance in the first game. Vahn Lackey had a big series, as did Carson Kerce and Will Baker.

This offense has the potential to carry Georgia Tech to Omaha and against a really good Clemson team, they showed why.

2. Tate McKee has another solid start, and the Bullpen was solid on Thursday and Friday

I will talk about about the pitching performance on Saturday, but the first two days were pretty solid for this team.

McKee made his 21st consecutive series opening start, pitching a season-long 6.0 shutout innings, the longest outing of any GT pitcher this year. This was the second time in his career that he has thrown 6.0 shutout innings, after also doing so against Western Kentucky in the Oxford Regional last season.

He would strike out a season-high seven batters to bring his season tally to a team-high to 25. He improves to 3-0 on the season and lowers his 2026 ERA to 2.82. Tech improves to 17-4 in series openers started by McKee (.809 win %).

McKee has been very consistent this year and gives Georgia Tech a reliable first option.

3, Pitching struggles on Saturday

Georgia Tech had its worst pitching performance of the year on Saturday. They struggled with command, walking 11 batters and hitting three, giving Clemson too many easy opportunities with runners on base.

The Yellow Jackets are still searching for some consistency with their third starter. Jackson Blakely had some solid moments yesterday and has been pretty good this season, but Georgia Tech has got to get some more consistency with their Sunday guys.