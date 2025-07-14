Brady Jones Selected By The Tampa Bay Rays In The 12th Round Of The 2025 MLB Draft
On day two of the 2025 MLB Draft, Georgia Tech pitcher Brady Jones was selected by the Tampa Bay Rays. Jones had an underrated season for the Yellow Jackets and showcased his high-level ability, especially in the latter half of the year. He is going to get a chance to showcase his ability for the Rays organization and it would not surprise me if this is a draft steal.
Jones started 16 games for Georgia Tech this season, finishing with a 4.92 ERA, 73 strikeouts and 38 walks.
He is the second Yellow Jacket drafted, with Kyle Lodise being picked in the third round by the Chicago White Sox.
Lodise becomes the 34th Yellow Jacket taken in the first three rounds in program history and the 164th player drafted under head coach Danny Hall.
Lodise joined the Yellow Jackets for his draft-eligible season in 2025 after playing the first two seasons of his college career at Augusta. Lodise made his impact felt on The Flats from day one, starting 55 games at shortstop and earning 2nd team All-ACC and being named a Brooks Wallace Award semifinalist as one of the top shortstops in college. He slashed .329 avg / .429 obp / .667 slug in White and Gold, including 39 extra base hits, the 2nd most in the ACC behind only Drew Burress. He led the Georgia Tech defense with 140 assists this season, was a perfect 13-for-13 in stolen base attempts and was the only Jacket to record three home runs in a single game when he went off for three HRs and a triple in Tech’s 18-7 win over Notre Dame (March 21). Lodise saw his draft stock rise week after week throughout the season as he established himself as a top-of-the-lineup bat that can hit for average and power, finishing his year at GT leading the team in triples (3), 2nd in runs scored (68), 2nd in doubles (20), 2nd in HRs (16), 2nd in walks (34) and 3rd in RBI (61). He is the first Jacket drafted in the first three rounds since current major leaguer Chandler Simpson of the Tampa Bay Rays (2nd round in 2022).