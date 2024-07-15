BREAKING: Georgia Tech Pitcher Camron Hill Selected By The Philadelphia Phillies in the 2024 MLB Draft
Another Yellow Jacket is off the board in the 2024 MLB Draft. After Payton Green was selected earlier by the Miami Marlins, Georgia Tech pitcher Camron Hill was also selected by an NL East team. Hill was picked by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 8th round of the 2024 MLB Draft today.
For his career on The Flats, Hill appeared in 50 games and finished with a 4-3 record and a 6.65 ERA, not to mention 96 career strikeouts.
Here is more on Hill courtesy of ramblinwreck.com:
2023 (Sophomore): Saw action as a pitcher in 18 games, starting in five … Was out early with an injury from Feb. 18 to March 18 … Recorded a 7.98 ERA and 1-1 record in 29.1 innings pitched … Also logged seven assists on the season … Made his season debut against Miami (Ohio) (March 18), turning in a scoreless inning with a strikeout…Returned to the mound against then-ranked-No. 2 Louisville (March 18), clinching the win with a no-hit ninth inning … Logged a scoreless inning against Auburn (April 12) in a ten inning thriller … Recorded his first win of the season against Georgia St. (April 19) by striking out three in two no-hit innings … Put up a career best 4.1 scoreless innings, surrendering only two hits and striking out four, against Mercer (April 29) … Turned in two innings of one-run, four-strikeout work against Pittsburgh (May 6).
2022 (Freshman):Made 18 appearances and one start in his freshman campaign … Finished the year with a 6.57 ERA, 0-1 record and one save … Didn’t allow an earned run in 11 appearances … Made his collegiate debut against Wright State (Feb. 19), allowing three runs in one inning of work … Rebounded to pitch 3.0 shutout innings against Gardner-Webb (Feb. 25) to pick up his lone save on a career-high 48 pitches … Also pitched 1.1 scoreless innings against then-No. 5 Georgia (March 6) … Pitched 2.0 scoreless innings against Charleston Southern (March 29) … Turned in an inning of scoreless work against USC Upstate (April 5) … Allowed just four combined runs after April 19 (seven appearances) … Pitched scoreless outings against Mercer (April 19) and Duke (April 24) … Pitched scoreless outings his final four games of the season, including against Pitt (May 24) in the ACC Tournament and against then-No. 1 Tennessee in the NCAA Knoxville Regional finale.
High School:Rated as the No. 3 left-hand pitcher in the state of Georgia … Four-year letterwinner at Whitewater … Named 2020 Perfect Game Preseason All-American All-Region First Team … Also earned 2019 PG Preseason All-American Honorable Mention honors … 16-time PG All-Tournament Team selection … A two-time WWBA Champion (2019, 2020) … Worked to a 12-1 record over 102.2 innings of work from 2018-20 … Surrendered just 30 earned runs, while striking out 103 batters and holding a 2.00 ERA … In 2020, recorded a 3-0 record with a 0.20 ERA over 34.1 innings … Struck out 39 and allowed one earned run.