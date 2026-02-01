Head Basketball Coach Damon Stoudamire Gives Statement on Current State Of The Program

Georgia Tech fell to 11-11 and 2-7 in ACC after its loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday night. It is the third year of the Damon Stoudamire era, and the Yellow Jackets are currently the 15th team in the conference, which means they wouldn’t qualify for the ACC tournament. If you win the ACC tournament, you can get an automatic bid, and the Yellow Jackets wouldn’t even get that chance to have a shot at it, where they currently sit in the standings. Georgia Tech has shown it can play with some of the top teams in the conference, like Duke and NC State. On Saturday, Coach Stoudamire gave an honest look at the Yellow Jackets program and whether they are close to what he envisioned.

“It's not close. I mean, I think that there are some traits that we have. I would say the middle of year three, you know, one thing that you have to do in college basketball no is you have to be able to recreate, you know, what happened the year before. And sometimes you've got to do it with different people on the run. When you look at our seasons, we were winning games early, they were tight games. But the bottom line is we were winning games, and I knew we had to get better. We had some games and conference play early on that we played well enough to win, but we didn't get to win. ah I think that right now. You're still trying to create, and that's the challenge. The challenge is, last year it took, actually, it took injuries, and it took suspensions for the team to come together, but we did, we came together. It's a little different this year, but it's still the same way.

“I would be lying to you if I didn't want better for where we're at in the middle of my third year. know what I mean? That's just what it is. I take responsibility for the good and the bad. And for me, as I move forward, it's all about winning and getting guys better. But I tell you what I won't ever stand for is I won't ever settle for less if I don't feel like a guy is not doing what I deem to help us be successful as a program. I won't play them or things like that. There's never gonna be any compromising on my end for who I am. I won't ever waver on that.”

As it stands right now under Coach Stoudamire is 42-45 as the head coach. They have had some big time victories in his career over North Carolina, Duke, NC State, and others, but it hasn't been consistent. Georgia Tech has done a great job of recruiting and bringing in top classes of talent in 2024, 2025, and 2026. The Yellow Jackets have also used the portal to fill out their roster and try to bring success, but it hasn’t translated to enough wins on the basketball court. The Yellow Jackets should be further along and competing at a high level in the ACC. The biggest question now is if they can get to that with Coach Stoudamire or if they will look in another direction. These final nine games will unveil a lot about the next step of the Yellow Jackets basketball program and what they will do.



