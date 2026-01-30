Athletics Sign Jacob Wilson to Team-Friendly Extension After Stellar Rookie Season

It appears Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson won’t have to worry about arbitration anytime soon.

The Sacramento-based team is signing Wilson to a seven-year contract extension worth $70 million, according to a Friday afternoon report from ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

The phenomenally team-friendly deal would put Wilson, 23, under contract through the 2033 season with a club option for 2034. If he doesn’t sign the extension, Wilson would be eligible for arbitration in 2028, 2029 and 2030; he’d also make just $760,000 in 2025.

In ‘25, his rookie year, Wilson slashed .311/.355/.444 with 13 home runs and 63 RBIs. He started the All-Star Game and finished as the Rookie of the Year runner-up to his teammate, first baseman Nick Kurtz. Improving a bit on their abominable play in their final years in Oakland under much-maligned owner John Fisher, the Athletics finished 76-86 a year ago for their best record since 2021.

Notably, the deal ensures Wilson will be on the roster in 2028, when the team is due to relocate from Sacramento to Las Vegas.

