BREAKING: Miami Marlins Select Georgia Tech Shortstop Payton Green in the 2024 MLB Draft
Georgia Tech now has a player off the board in the 2024 MLB Draft. Shortstop Payton Green was just selected by the Miami Marlins with the 184th pick in the draft.
After transferring over from NC State, Green had a really solid season and was an important part of the Yellow Jackets offense, which was one of the best in the ACC. This season, Green hit 12 home runs and 42 RBIs while hitting .308 from behind the plate with a .984 OPS.
Here is more on Green courtesy of ramblinwreck.com:
2022-23 (NC State):In 2023, made 55 appearances with 54 starts – started 31 games at shortstop and 23 games at second base … Batted .274 with 57 hits, 12 doubles, 10 homers, 45 RBI and 99 total bases … Led the Wolfpack with nine stolen bases … Ranked second on the team with 13 multi-RBI games and tied for second on the roster with 16 multi-hit games … Tied for third on the team with a 10-game hitting streak and ranked third alone with a 19-game reached base streak … Belted two homers and tallied a career-high 10 total bases in a win over Belmont on Feb. 25 … Hit a walk-off homer to complete a weekend sweep against NJIT, leading the Wolfpack to a 6-5 comeback victory on March 5 … Recorded a hit in 18 of his first 19 games of the season, logging multiple hits seven times during that stretch … In 2022, Started all 57 games at third base or shortstop, the only freshman to do so on the team and one of three players to do so … In 2022, Batted .256 with 53 hits, including 12 doubles, two triples and seven homers … Tallied 39 RBIs and 39 runs scored … Had a two-homer day on March 19 at Florida State to drive in a career-high four RBIs – hit his first career homer then followed it up with another homer in his next at bat … Turned in 12 multi-hit games, highlighted by a career-best 3-for-4 outing on April 15 vs. Boston College … Also had 12 multi-RBI games, the second-most on the team … Held a 19-game reached base streak from April 10-May 14, including an eight-game hit streak during that time frame … Led the team with a perfect 10-for-10 in stolen bases.
High School: Attended Green Hope High School and Pro5 Baseball Academy … Selected in the 15th round of the 2021 MLB Draft to the Boston Red Sox … Rated the No. 2 shortstop in the state of North Carolina, and the eighth-overall prospect in the state … All-conference honoree at Green Hope High School and Pro5 Academy … 2020 South Atlantic Boarder Battle Invitee … Led Green Hope High School to a pair of playoff appearances in 2018 and 2019 … Helped Pro5 Academy to a NAA regular season championship in 2021 … Honor Roll student three of his four years in high school.