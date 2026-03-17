LIVE Updates - No. 3 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs No. 5 Auburn Baseball Score

Pregame

RHP Dimitri Angelakos (1-0) is on the mound tonight and here is how Georgia Tech is going to line up:

1. CF Drew Burress

2. LF Alex Hernandez

3. 2B Jarren Advincula

4. C Vahn Lackey

5. DH Kent Schmidt

6. 3B Ryan Zuckerman

7. DH Will Baker

8. LF Caleb Daniel

9. SS Carson Kerce

After going on the road and taking down Clemson in a ranked series matchup, Georgia Tech heads back out on the road to face No. 5 Auburn. The Tigers come into this game with one of the best pitching staffs in the country and they are going to be matched against the Yellow Jackets electric offense.

This is the first week that Georgia Tech has been ranked in the Top 3 of all the major college baseball polls since 2010.

Georgia Tech has scored 254 runs through its first 20 games, the most runs scored up to this point in GT’s 131-year history. Tech eclipsed 200 runs scored for the season in just 15 games, breaking the previous program record by two games (reached 200 runs in 17 games back in 1987).

Auburn leads the all-time series 130-113-5 and have won the last four meetings dating back to 2023.

This is the first time the two teams have met as Top 5 ranked programs in the series’ 249 game history.