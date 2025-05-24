Clemson Scratches Away Early Deficit and Downs Georgia Tech 9-4 to Advance to the ACC Tournament Championship
It was the end of the line in the ACC Tournament today for No. 1 seeded Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets lost an early lead against Clemson and never caught up to the Tigers.
Georgia Tech got out to an early 3-0 lead, but that changed in the third inning. Clemson was able to score five runs, partially due to Georgia Tech hitting two batters and giving them free base runners. An RBI single and then a two-out grand slam was the difference and the Tigers never relinquished the lead afterward. The offense was not as high-as normal and Georgia Tech got one of the worst outings of the season from pitcher Brady Jones, who had been pitching well heading into the tournament.
The pitching was not strong for the Yellow Jackets today and the offense did not do nearly enough. The Tigers got nine runs on eight hits this afternoon, including two home run balls. Jones struggled today, giving up the grand slam, walking two batters, and hitting three. Patel, Stanford, and Paden each gave up runs, but they were pitching from behind the entire day after replacing Jones. Clemson got five extra-base hits today while Georgia Tech got only one. Burress, Hernandez, Daniel, and Kerce went hitless today and over the last 5.1 innings, Georgia Tech only got three hits. There was not one person to blame today, as the offense, pitching, and fielding were not anywhere good enough today to beat a quality team like Clemson.
The good news is that Georgia Tech is nowhere near the NCAA Tournament bubble (in a good way) and they will await their tournament fate on Monday. The question is going to be if Georgia Tech has done enough to host a regional or if they will be heading somewhere other than Atlanta. Heading into the day, the Yellow Jackets were the projected host as the No. 16 national seed with Florida, Oklahoma State, and Murray State as the other teams in the region. Let's see if the loss to Clemson knocks Georgia Tech off of hosting.
Here was how the Yellow Jackets lined up today:
1. CF Drew Burress
2.1B Kent Schmidt
3. SS Kyle Lodise
4. RF Alex Hernandez
5. C Vahn Lackey
6. LF Caleb Daniel
7. 3B Carson Kerce
8. 2B Will Baker
9. DH Drew Rogers
Brady Jones was on the mound first today for Georgia Tech
Jones walked a batter and hit another to put two runners on with two outs, but his second strikeout of the inning kept the game tied going to the bottom of the 1st
Burress walked to lead off the inning but was out then out at second on a fielder's choice that put Schmidt on first. Lodise singled to put two runners on and then Hernandez reached on a fielder's choice that scored Schmidt, while Lodise was out at third. An RBI single from Lackey made it 2-0 and then Lackey advanced to second on a wild pitch. Daniel struck out to end the inning, but the Yellow Jackets got the lead.
After Jones pitched a 1-2-3 scoreless 2nd inning, Georgia Tech added to its lead. Kerce flew out to start the bottom of the inning and then Baker struck out. That brought up Rogers, who blasted a solo home run to make it 3-0 Yellow Jackets. Burress fouled out to end the inning, but Georgia Tech's lead grew.
The third inning was a disaster for Jones and Georgia Tech.
The Tigers got a leadoff double to get things going and then a one-out RBI single put the Tigers on the board. Clemson got a steal and a walk to put two runners on with two outs. Jones hit the next batter to load the bases and then the worst-case scenario happened. Clemson blasted a two-out grand slam to give them a 5-3 lead. After hitting another batter, Jones got the final out, but Clemson led going to the bottom of the 3rd
After a scoreless bottom of the 3rd for the Yellow Jackets, Mason Patel came in for Jones on the mound. He issued a leadoff walk but got a double play and a strikeout to end the inning. Clemson leads 5-3 heading to the bottom of the 4th.
Daniel drew a one-out walk and advanced to second on a wild pitch. A two-out RBI single from Baker cut the lead to 5-4 and the Tigers made their first pitching change of the day. Rogers struck out swinging to end the inning, but it was a one-run game going to the 5th
After a 1-2-3 scoreless inning from Patel, the Yellow Jackets were in position to do some damage. After Burress flew out to start the inning, Schmidt and Lodise both singled to put two runners on. It looked like Georgia Tech had a chance to tie or take the lead, but they hit into a double play and ended the inning. It remained a 5-4 game heading to the 6th.
A leadoff double got things started for the Tigers in the 7th and then an RBI single made it 6-4 with no outs. After intentionally walking a batter, Clemson got another run across to make it 7-4 with two outs. Georgia Tech got the final out, but the lead for the Tigers grew.
Georgia Tech could not catch up in the final innings and lost 9-4. They will now await their fate at the NCAA Selection Show on Monday at Noon.