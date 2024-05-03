Early Offensive Explosion From Clemson Gives Them An 11-4 Game One Victory Over Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech had a huge double-header today vs the Clemson Tigers and game one did not go the Yellow Jackets way. They still have hopes of trying to get a split of the games, but an early offensive explosion from Clemson gave them separation from Georgia Tech and they never trailed in today's game.
Let's recap the first game of the double-header today.
Here is how the Yellow Jackets lined up for game one of today's double-header:
1. LF Trey Yunger
2. CF Drew Burress
3. DH Matthew Ellis
4. 1B Cam Jones
5. 3B John Giesler
6. SS Payton Green
7. RF Bobby Zmarzlak
8. 2B Mike Becchetti
9. C Vahn Lackey
Aeden Finateri was on the mound.
Georgia Tech had an opportunity to strike in the first inning but failed to do so.
Burress had a one out single and then Ellis walked to give the Yellow Jackets two early base runners and then a balk advanced both runners. However, two strikeouts end the top of the first inning and the Tigers went to work.
Clemson got a leadoff home run to take a 1-0 lead and then a single and an RBI double pushed the lead to 2-0. Finateri hit a batter to give Clemson two base runners, but a fly out prevented any further damage and it was 2-0 going to the 2nd inning.
After Green flew out, Zmarzlak walked and then got to second on a wild pitch. After Becchetti struck out, Lackey hit an RBI single that was assisted by an error from Clemson. Yunger flew out to end the inning, but the Yellow Jackets got a run back and it was 2-1 going to the bottom of the 2nd.
Finateri had another bad start in the 2nd inning.
He gave up a leadoff double and then hit another batter to give the Tigers two runners on with no outs. He bounced back and got two straight strikeouts, but the runners stole second and third on the second strikeout, putting them in scoring position. Finateri hit another batter to load the bases with two outs and he was going to have to maneuver around it.
He did not though.
A wild pitch scored one run to make it 3-1, then Clemson hit a 2-RBI single to make it 5-1. They were not done though. The Tigers got a 2-RBI double to make it 7-1 and the Finateri finally got the final out. It was a disaster of an inning, but the good news was that there was still plenty of time to make some runs up.
The Yellow Jackets had a chance to get some runs back in the third.
Burress was walked and then Jones singled after an Ellis fly out. With runners on first and second, Giesler hit an RBI double to make it a 7-2 game with one out. Then, Green hit an RBI single to make it 7-3 and the Yellow Jackets had runners on the corners. Clemson decided to make their first pitching change of the day and Georgia Tech had a lot of momentum.
Zmarzlak grounded into a double play to end the inning and it was 7-3 going to the bottom of the 3rd.
Finateri's day was done and Ben King came in to pitch at the bottom of the 3rd. After striking out the first two batters, King gave up back-to-back singles and Clemson had two runners on with two outs. Then, disaster struck. King gave up a three-run home run and the Tigers took a commanding 10-3 lead.
Georgia Tech had a 1-2-3 4th inning and Clemson had a chance to further their lead over the Yellow Jackets in the bottom of the 4th.
King gave up a pair of singles in the 4th, but got two strikeouts and did not give up any runs. It remained 10-3 going to the 5th inning.
The Yellow Jackets offense had another quick inning though. Jones got a single, but that was the only hit in the top of the 5th. King kept the Tigers offense quiet in the bottom of the 5th and it was 10-3 going to the 6th inning.
Neither was able to produce on offense for the rest of the game. Matthew Ellis hit a solo home run and Clemson added another run, giving the Tigers an 11-4 win.
The second game of the double-header will be begin soon.