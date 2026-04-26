LIVE Updates: No. 3 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Wake Forest Baseball, Game Three Score
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Pregame
Jackson Blakely is on the mound today for Georgia Tech and here is how the Yellow Jackets are lining up:
1. SS Carson Kerce
2. CF Drew Burress
3. 2B Jarren Advincula
4. C Vahn Lackey
5. 1B Kent Schmidt
6. RF Will Baker
7. 3B Ryan Zuckerman
8. LF Caleb Daniel
9. DH Coleman Lewis
Georgia Tech pulled off a comeback for the ages yesterday at home, coming back from an early 10-0 defecit to win the game 14-11. It would be better if Georgia Tech did not have to mount a comeback like that, but the Yellow Jackets have the nation's best offense and they can get going quickly.
Can Georgia Tech complete the sweep today and stretch their lead in the ACC?
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Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell