LIVE Updates: No. 3 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Wake Forest Baseball, Game Three Score

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Pregame

Jackson Blakely is on the mound today for Georgia Tech and here is how the Yellow Jackets are lining up:

1. SS Carson Kerce

2. CF Drew Burress

3. 2B Jarren Advincula

4. C Vahn Lackey

5. 1B Kent Schmidt

6. RF Will Baker

7. 3B Ryan Zuckerman

8. LF Caleb Daniel

9. DH Coleman Lewis

Georgia Tech pulled off a comeback for the ages yesterday at home, coming back from an early 10-0 defecit to win the game 14-11. It would be better if Georgia Tech did not have to mount a comeback like that, but the Yellow Jackets have the nation's best offense and they can get going quickly.

Can Georgia Tech complete the sweep today and stretch their lead in the ACC?