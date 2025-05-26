Field of 64 Projections: After Being Snubbed As A Host, Where Is Georgia Tech Going to Land On Selection Monday?
The NCAA announced the 16 hosts for this year's NCAA Baseball Tournament regionals last night and in a bit of a surprise, Georgia Tech was not one of them. Despite being the regular season champion in the ACC, the Yellow Jackets were not picked to host and will now await their fate today on Selection Monday to see where they are headed.
There are a few destinations that stick out and the final field of 64 projections from D1Baseball send Georgia Tech to Hattiesburg (MS) to play a regional hosted by Southern Miss. The other teams included in that regional are Mississippi State and Fresno State.
There are other possibilities for Georgia Tech including the Knoxville regional, the Oxford regional, the Auburn regional, and the Athens regional (where they played last year). What will the committee decide to do with the Yellow Jackets?
Wherever they get sent, they will have to play better than they did when they lost to Clemson in the ACC Tournament Semifinals, but there were some bright spots there as well.
Freshman Drew Rogers hit his sixth home run of the season in the second inning to make it a 3-0 ballgame, extending his on-base streak to six games in the process. It was his second home run in as many games, marking the second time this season he has hit homers in back-to-back games (three straight vs. Marshall, West Georgia and Western Michigan: Feb. 23-28).
Tech freshmen have accounted for 36 HRs this season – led by 14 from Alex Hernandez – four more than last year’s total (32) which included a freshman record 25 off the bat of Burress.
Sophomore Vahn Lackey leads all Power 4 catchers with 73 hits this season after hitting an RBI single in the first inning. He stands at 38 RBI for the season and has recorded at least one RBI in three of his last four games and four of his last seven.
Sophomore Kyle Lodise recorded his 20th multi-hit game of the season, going 2-for-4.
Sophomore Kent Schmidt extended his hitting streak to a team-high 11 games with a 2-for-4 game, bringing his season batting average back to .400. ·Schmidt now has 22 multi-hit games in just 36 appearances with multiple ABs (61.1 percent of opportunities). The last Tech batter to hit .400 or better with a minimum of 100 ABs was current Tampa Bay Ray Chandler Simpson (.433 in 2022).