How to Watch Georgia Tech vs Lafayette: Tipoff Time and TV Channel

Georgia Tech is back on the court today as they continue to wind down their non-conference schedule and they will welcome Lafayette to Atlanta today.

The Yellow Jackets picked up an 87-76 victory over Marist on Tuesday night, fueled by a pair of double-doubles from Kowacie Reeves Jr. and Lamar Washington. Tech led by as many as 23 points in the win that saw all five starters finish with double-figure scoring totals. In the midst of a five-game homestand, Georgia Tech has two remaining non-conference games before Atlantic Coast Conference action gets in full swing.

Lafayette comes into the Saturday matinee with a 3-9 record after falling at Charlotte on Thursday night, 81-67. The Leopards seek their first road win of the season, currently carrying an 0-6 mark when competing away from home. Caleb Williams and Andrew Phillips lead Lafayette offensively, contributing 16.9 and 14.9 points per game, respectively. Shareef Jackson follows just behind at 8.7 points and a team-high 6.0 rebounds per game average. The Leopards are guided by third-year head coach Mike McGarvey and finished last season with a 13-20 overall record, reaching the Patriot League Tournament quarterfinals.

Here is how you can watch today's game:

GEORGIA TECH (7-4, 0-0 ACC) vs. LAFAYETTE (3-9, 0-0 PATRIOT LEAGUE)

Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025 | 2 p.m. ET | Atlanta, Ga. | McCamish Pavilion

Television: ACC Network Extra | Watch Online (Announcers: Wes Durham, Dennis Scott)

Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 The Fan)

Other ways to listen: Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | SiriusXM App

Announcers: Andy Demetra, Randy Waters

Saturday’s game will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra and radio coverage will be available on the Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports and Tech’s flagship station, 680 the Fan (680AM/93.7 FM). Tech’s radio broadcast will also be available on the SiriusXM app and Channel 383.

Georgia Tech and Lafayette will meet for the fourth time in program history on Saturday night. All three meetings have taken place in Atlanta with the Yellow Jackets pocketing all three. The programs last met on Dec. 28, 2004, with Tech collecting a 92-58 victory.

Georgia Tech has today's game and a matchup against Florida A&M on the 28th before they open up conference play against unbeaten Duke on New Year's Eve. Georgia Tech is looking to continue to improve before they head into a critical start to conference play.

