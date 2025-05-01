Field of 64 Projections: Georgia Tech Still Has Favorable Projections Heading Into May
May is the biggest month in college baseball. Teams are trying to strengthen their resumes to potentially be a regional host, while some teams are trying to make their case for why they should be included in the field of 64 Projections. Georgia Tech is somewhere in the middle. The Yellow Jackets once looked like a strong bet to be a regional host, but then they lost seven straight games, including being swept by Miami and losing two of three to Virginia. The latest field of 64 projections from On3Sports has Georgia Tech heading to a familiar place to play their regional.
Three years ago Georgia Tech went to the Knoxville Regional to play in one of the toughest regionals in the country and that is where they are projected to play right now. The Vols are the host team, while Georgia Tech, Western Kentucky, and Holy Cross make up the rest of the regional.
The Yellow Jackets have a chance to strengthen their resume as the season comes to a close. They should sweep Western Carolina this weekend and the have midweek matchups vs Georgia Southern and Mercer, as well as ACC series vs Louisville and Duke, two of the best teams in the conference. I don't know if Georgia Tech has enough to potentially host, but a strong finish and a good performance in the ACC Tournament could do the trick.
How do the ACC Standings look heading into the weekend?
Georgia Tech lost another ACC series game this past weekend, but they were able to salvage it on Sunday thanks to some late-game heroics from Drew Burress and Kent Schmidt. Those players propelled Georgia Tech to a win on Sunday, ending their seven-game losing streak. The Yellow Jackets are now in fourth place heading into the month of May, and they face a non-conference opponent next weekend.
NC State was the conferences most impressive team last weekend, sweeping Clemson and taking over the top spot in the ACC. The Wolfpack are playing well and getting hot at the right time.
Despite losing two of three vs Louisville, Florida State remains in second place and the Seminoles still look like one of the conferences best teams. North Carolina took two of three from Pitt, Duke got an important series win against Virginia Tech, Miami stayed hot by winning their series against Boston College, Virginia got a much needed series win over Georgia Tech, and Wake Forest defeated Stanford over the weekend in two of the three games.
Towards the bottom of the standings, Notre Dame swept Cal.
Looking ahead to next weekend, there are two really big series on deck. Clemson faces Florida State and NC State heads to Miami to face the Hurricanes. The Tigers and Seminoles are still in contention for the No. 1 spot in the conference while Miami and NC State are arguably the conferences two hottest teams.
ACC Baseball Standings (5/1)
1. NC State (15-6, 30-13)
2. Florida State (12-6, 31-9)
3. North Carolina (15-9, 35-10)
4. Georgia Tech (15-9, 30-14)
5. Clemson (13-8, 36-10)
6. Duke (14-10, 30-15)
7. Louisville (12-9, 31-13)
8. Miami (12-9, 27-18)
9. Virginia (11-10, 25-16)
10. Wake Forest (12-12, 30-16)
11. Virginia Tech (11-13, 27-18)
12. Notre Dame (10-14, 24-18)
13. Boston College (9-15, 20-24)
14. Stanford (7-17, 22-19)
15. Pitt (6-15, 20-21)
16. California (6-18, 18-27)