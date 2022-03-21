Georgia Tech Baseball: 3/21 ACC Standings Update and Conference Overview

Skip to main content
Georgia Tech Baseball: 3/21 ACC Standings Update

After a week of competitive action across the conference, where does Georgia Tech Baseball sit in the ACC Standings?

Overall, the ACC might be the top conference this year in college baseball and that makes for heavy competition in the standings. There is going to be a lot of shuffling in the standings from week to week.

 Georgia Tech Baseball had a solid week overall, going 2-2, while also having a game against Jackson State canceled. The Yellow Jackets did have a disappointing end to the week by losing a series for the first time this season. Wake Forest took two out of three games from the Yellow Jackets this weekend, including a 27-7 beatdown on Saturday. That was enough to drop Georgia Tech in the rankings, but how did it affect them in the standings?

Overall in the ACC and in the Coastal division, Virginia is leading the way with an impressive 19-1 record. The Cavalier's one loss came against Duke on March 13th, but they have been consistent from night to night so far in 2021. The Coastal division is also home to the team with the second-best winning percentage in the ACC and that is North Carolina. The Tarheels are 17-3 and ranked ahead of Georgia Tech in the major polls right now. 

The only other team sitting ahead of the Yellow Jackets is Louisville, who sits atop the Atlantic Division. The Cardinals are coming off of a weekend series sweep of Notre Dame and they have been a solid team all season. 

The bottom of the ACC still looks the same as it has. Pittsburgh, Duke, and NC State all have winning percentages hovering around 50%. 

That puts the Yellow Jackets in fourth place overall in the ACC standings at the start of this week. There is a chance to move up this week with two games against Kennesaw State this week and a weekend series against NC State, who is one of the worst teams in the ACC this season. The Yellow Jackets still have Virginia and North Carolina on their schedule, while they do not have a series against Louisville. 

We will be bringing a standings update every Monday to see where the Yellow Jackets check-in. Be sure to be following us for all of the best Georgia Tech athletics coverage!

