Georgia Tech Announces New Five-Year Contract For Head Baseball Coach James Ramsey

In just his first season as the head coach, James Ramsey has Georgia Tech as one of the favorites to win the national championship heading into the NCAA Tournament, and he has been awarded a new five-year contract. The school announced a new contract today, two days before the Yellow Jackets begin regional play in Atlanta this weekend.

𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭



Congratulations to @jamesramsey23 for a well deserved new contract! Let’s keep it rolling



📰 https://t.co/m7DjcUCcdT#StingEm🐝 pic.twitter.com/G4gl790wRH — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) May 27, 2026

“I feel that we have the best coach in all of college baseball in James Ramsey. He’s led his team to unprecedented success in his first season as head coach, on and off the field, and has proven to be the right person to build on the history of our storied baseball program,” Georgia Tech director of athletics Ryan Alpert said. “Coach Ramsey and his team’s incredible achievements have also inspired our fans to support Tech baseball at historic levels, as well as transform our gameday environment, which has been exciting to witness."

The contract has added an extra year to Ramsey's original agreement and extends him through 2031.

Ramsey arrived at Georgia Tech as an assistant coach in 2019 and was named associate head coach in 2021.

Big Move for Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach James Ramsey and Auburn Tigers head coach Butch Thompson shake hands before the game as Auburn Tigers take on Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala. on Tuesday, March 17, 2026. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While still in his first season as the head coach, Ramsey has done a remarkable job with this team, guiding them to a 48-9 overall record, an ACC regular season championship, and this past weekend, the program's first ACC Tournament title since 2014.

Ever since Ramsey arrived, Georgia Tech has been among the best offenses in the country and that is no different this season. With a collection of talent like Drew Burress, Vahn Lackey, Jarren Advincula, Ryan Zuckerman, and others, the Yellow Jackets have the best collection of position players in the country and one of the top offenses in college baseball history.

Next on the list for Ramsey and the Yellow Jackets is getting out of their first regional since 2006.

Georgia Tech has been one of the best programs in the country, but they have not been able to advance to a super regional in 20 years. That was also the last season that the program made the College World Series.

Getting Ramsey locked up and extended through the 2031 season shows how committed the Yellow Jackets athletic department is towards being one of the best programs in the country and AD Ryan Alpert deserves a lot of credit for getting this done now. Having the success that Ramsey has had means that other programs are sure to come after him, but Alpert and Georgia Tech knew that this would be a priority.

It was announced on Monday that Georgia Tech would be the No. 2 national seed in the NCAA Tournament and hosting a regional consisting of Oklahoma, The Citadel, and UIC. The Yellow Jackets are going to open up regional play on Friday at 12:00 p.m. ET against UIC.