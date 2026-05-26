Georgia Tech Regional Breakdown: Schedule, How to Watch, Bracket Breakdown

Georgia Tech entered this season with high expectations and wanted to make a run at the national championship, and they have proven to be that caliber of a team over the course of the year. They have the best offense in the country, an elite group of position players led by future first-round MLB draft picks Vahn Lackey and Drew Burress, as well as the top hitter in the ACC, Jarren Advincula, and a much-improved pitching staff that is ready to get the Yellow Jackets to Omaha.

That journey is going to begin this week with the Atlanta regional, the first regional that Georgia Tech has hosted since 2019. The Yellow Jackets are going to be welcoming in Oklahoma, The Citadel, and UIC this weekend to open postseason play.

Regional Schedule

May 31, 2025; Oxford, MS, USA; Georgia Tech Yellowjackets outfielder Drew Burress (8) fields the ball during the first inning against the Murray State Racers. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Here is how the regional schedule is lining up for the weekend:

Friday

Game 1: Georgia Tech vs. UIC- 12:00 p.m. ET on ACC Network

Game 2: The Citadel vs. Oklahoma- 5 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Saturday

Game 3: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Sunday

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Monday

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch of Game 6

Game times for Saturday will be set after the matchups on Friday.

Bracket Breakdown

Georgia Tech is one of the favorites for the national championship and they are heavy favorites to win this regional. However, don't sleep on Oklahoma or The Citadel.

I think that the Yellow Jackets are going to breeze through their Friday matchup against UIC and get to Saturday to face either the Sooners or the Bulldogs. Oklahoma enters this regional with a 32-21 record, and they have a pitching staff that can rack up strikeouts, ranking 13th in the country in strikeouts per nine innings.

The Citadel similarly have a pretty strong pitching staff, ranking 49th in ERA and 65th in WHIP (Walks + hits per inning pitched). Both Oklahoma and The Citadel have also faced some strong teams this season as well.

Oklahoma is going to play quality competition due to playing in the SEC, but the Bulldogs have had series against Florida State, Kentucky, Georgia, South Carolina, Clemson, and Coastal Carolina in the non-conference, as well as a series against Liberty. Of that group, Clemson and South Carolina are the only two teams that were not able to make the NCAA Tournament. It should be noted that The Citadel lost all of these matchups aside from beating South Carolina twice.

While they are an elite team, Georgia Tech is not in the business of taking anyone lightly. This program has not gotten out of a regional since 2006 and while the Yellow Jackets were red hot to end the year, they did lose a game to Xavier (71st in RPI) and the series was competitive. Georgia Tech should win this regional comfortably, but it is not a given.

Georgia Tech has expectations of getting to Omaha and that journey begins on Friday.