Georgia Tech Baseball Begins Regional Play With a 9-2 Victory over Western Kentucky
Georgia Tech is off to a strong start in Oxford.
The Yellow Jackets got a strong all-around victory today against Western Kentucky to begin regional play 1-0. Tate McKee had one of his best starts of the season today and a pair of three run home runs from Alex Hernandez set the pace for the offense today in the win.
Overall today on offense, Georgia Tech was able to rack up nine runs on 11 hits. Hernandez was 4-5 today with two home runs and six RBIs, leading the way for Georgia Tech's lineup. Kent Schmidt and Carson Kerce also had strong days, but Hernandez set the tone and brought the power.
In regional play, having to use as few pitchers as possible early on is huge and Georgia Tech could not have asked for more from Tate McKee and Carson Ballard, the only two players who stepped on the mound today. McKee went seven innings, allowing only one run on seven hits and also striking out six batters. Ballard allowed one run over two innings and he finished with three strikeouts. The Yellow Jackets needed a strong game on the mound and they got it.
Now the Yellow Jackets are going to be awaiting to see who their opponent is tomorrow. They will face the winner of the matchup between Ole Miss and Murray State, which will take place tonight.
Here is how the Yellow Jackets lined up today vs the Hilltoppers:
1. CF Drew Burress
2.1B Kent Schmidt
3. SS Kyle Lodise
4. RF Alex Hernandez
5. C Vahn Lackey
6. LF Caleb Daniel
7. 3B Carson Kerce
8. 2B Will Baker
9. DH Drew Rogers
Tate McKee was on the mound today for Georgia Tech.
After a scoreless 1st inning for McKee, the offense for Georgia Tech went to work and scored three runs on one big hit.
Schmidt was hit by a pitch and Lodise waked, paving the way for Alex Hernandez to hit a 3-run home run to put the Yellow Jackets up 3-0 over the Hilltoppers. Lackey and Daniel grounded out, but the Yellow Jackets had the lead.
McKee had another scoreless inning in the 2nd and Georgia Tech then added to their lead.
Kerce got a leadoff double and advanced to third on a groundout from Baker. Rogers then hit a sac fly to make it 4-0 Yellow Jackets. Burress struck out to end the inning, but the Yellow Jackets lead grew
After three straight scoreless innings, Georgia Tech was back on the board.
Lackey walked and Daniel singled to put runners on the corners with no outs. An RBI single from Kerce made it 5-0. The Yellow Jackets loaded the bases, but could not bring in any more runs. They led 5-0 heading to the 7th.
Georgia Tech was not able to keep the Hilltoppers off the board for the entire night.
After a quick groundout, WKU gets three straight singles to score their first run and cut the lead to 5-1. McKee was able to get out of the jam and hold the Hilltoppers to one run. GT leads 5-1 heading to the bottom of the 7th
After two singles from Lodise and Hernandez in the 7th, Lackey was able to bring Lodise home across the plate to put Georgia Tech up 6-1. The Yellow Jackets had a missed opportunity by not being able to add any runs and they led 6-1 going to the 8th
It was time for Carson Ballard to come in in the 8th inning.
A pair of singles put runners on the corners with one and a sac fly cut the lead to 6-2. Ballard struck out the final batter and the Yellow Jackets led by four going into the bottom of the 8th
Burress and Schmidt drew one-out walks and after a flyout from Lodise, Hernandez hit another three-run home run and made it 9-2 for the Yellow Jackets. Lackey struck out to end the inning, but GT led by seven heading to the 9th
It was a breezy 1-2-3 inning for Ballard and that was it. Georgia Tech defeated Western Kentucky 9-2 and is 1-0 in regional play.