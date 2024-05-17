Georgia Tech Baseball Drops Game One Of Double-Header to No. 10 Florida State 11-3
After dropping game one on the road to No. 10 Florida State last night, the Yellow Jackets had a double-header with the Seminoles today.
The first game did not go well for Georgia Tech and it was largely due to one horrible inning.
The Yellow Jackets lost 11-3, but eight of those Florida State runs came in the third inning. Florida State's offense crushed Georgia Tech in the 3rd inning and Danny Hall's team could not catch up after that. Now, they will look to avoid the sweep in the second game of the double header this afternoon.
Let's recap game one.
Here was the lineup the Yellow Jackets used in game one today vs Florida State:
1. LF Trey Yunger
2. CF Drew Burress
3. C Matthew Ellis
4. 1B John Giesler
5. DH Cam Jones
6. RF Bobby Zmarzlak
7. 2B Mike Becchetti
8. SS Carson Kerce
9. 3B Demitri Diamant
Cam Jones got the start on the mound.
It was Georgia Tech who struck first today in Tallahassee.
After Yunger grounded out to start the inning, Burress walked and Ellis hit a single to put two base runners on for the Yellow Jackets. An RBI single from Giesler scored the first run of the game and Georgia Tech led 1-0. It was the only run of the inning for Georgia Tech, but they were off to a decent start.
Florida State's offense got going in the bottom of the inning though.
After a leadoff ground out, FSU got a double, and then a batter was hit, giving them two base runners. An RBI single tied the game up. Jones limited the Seminoles to just one run and it was 1-1 going to the 2nd.
Becchetti had a leadoff single to start the 2nd inninA g, but Georgia Tech scored no runs. Jones limited Florida State to two hits and no runs and it was 1-1 going to the 3rd.
Georgia Tech's offense could not get a hit in the 3rd inning, leaving the door open for Florida State to take the lead in the bottom of the inning and that is what they did.
After a leadoff single to start the bottom of the 3rd, Jones got into a bit of trouble. He gave up another single to give Florida State two base runners and then allowed a three-run home run to put Florida State in front 4-1. After that, he allowed a double and then a single before he was taken out of the game in favor of Mason Patel. Patel would then give up an RBI single to make it 5-1 before he walked the next batter to load the bases. Florida State had the bases loaded and only one out, giving them a chance to do some real damage and they did.
A 3-RBI double pushed the lead to 8-1 and after Patel got the second out, he gave up an RBI single to make it 9-1. It was an ugly, ugly inning for Georgia Tech and they trailed by eight runs going to the 4th inning. It was going to be on the offense to try and dig them out of the hole that they were in. Logan McGuire came in to get the final out and he did.
The offense had been quiet since the first inning, however. Neither team picked up a hit in the 4th and was still 9-1 going to the 5th. Parker Brosius did take over for Yunger in left field in the bottom of the 4th.
The offense did add a run in the 5th. Burress delivered a leadoff single and the Ellis walked to give Georgia Tech a pair of base runners with no outs. Burress would then steal third and Giesler hit an RBI single to cut the lead to 9-2. McGuire would then work a 1-2-3 inning in the bottom of the 5th and it was 9-2 going to the 6th inning.
After a pair of quick outs, Diamant stepped up to the plate to hit his first career home run and cut the lead to 9-3. In a day where the offense struggled for the most part, it was nice to see him hit that.
McGuire had another strong inning and only allowed one hit to FSU. It was 9-3 going to the 7th inning.
Georgia Tech's offense went hitless in the top of the inning and Jackson Gaspard came in to replace McGuire at the bottom of the 7th.
Gaspard gave up a walk and then a single to put two runners on with no outs and then an RBI single gave Florida State a 10-3. Terry Busse came in for Gaspard, but he also gave up an RBI single to give FSU an eight run lead over Georgia Tech.
That was when the scoring stopped. Florida State held on for an 11-3 victory and Georgia Tech will be hoping to avoid a sweep when the second game of the double header begins.