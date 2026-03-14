Everything From Georgia Tech QB Haynes King After The Yellow Jackets Pro Day

The ACC Player of the Year talked to the media after an impressive positional drill showing. Here is everything he had to say.

On how it felt to throw for the last time at Georgia Tech…

“I mean, I'm sure it's probably not the last time. I'll be back. You know, as I said before, there are a lot of great guys that's in this building. I love them. They're great friends to me, very close, and pretty much consider them as family as well. So, I'm sure it's not the last one, but you know, in a setting like this, I feel good about it. Felt like I went out there and competed very good. Just to go out there with the boys one last time, it was fun. Honestly, I didn't have too many like butterflies or anything, just because I felt like, you know, kind of back at home, back with the guys, you're comfortable. Uh, you know, who's running the routes, who's not, all that type of stuff.

On the reaction, he heard after an impressive 40-yard dash…

“I'm still hearing about it, but you know, since I was, you know, coming out of high school pretty much, I was running that time. It wasn't new to me. It wasn't new to the people that you know have been around me for a while. But you know, to put it on a big stage like that and to show you know I got some wheels with me as well, that I mean it feels good, but every now and then I'm still hearing about it, which you know makes you smile a little bit.

On the feedback he is getting from NFL teams during the evaluation period…

“Like I have done today came out here and competed and threw it well. Everybody knows I'm very athletic, and especially after the 40, you know, they probably jotted that down a little bit that I can run, you know. But as long as I came out here pro day and, you know, balled out, threw it, threw it well, came out good. Um, I think I had probably like two incompletions. Uh, both of them, you know, I missed good. You know, there were deep balls, and they missed long, not short. So, that's always good.”

On whether there is talk about him playing another position….

“Every now and then, you know, they mentioned it, but you know, for the most part, I feel like I'm a quarterback. I'm going to compete as a quarterback. Obviously, you know, if you're, you know, in mid-season and stuff like that and, you know, you're you're low in numbers somewhere, like I'm whatever's for the team, you know, but I mean, you've been been around me long enough to know that. I hadn't heard a lot of talk about that. You know, I feel like I'm a quarterback. I'm going in there to compete as a quarterback.”

On if he talked to Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons…

“Yeah. I shook his hand and met him. We had a pretty good conversation as well encouraging and whatnot, but you know, very nice guy. Y'all know what he's done in in the league, and it's just an honor just to be able to shake his hand.”

On watching spring practice at Georgia Tech without him being the quarterback…

“Yeah, it was different. A different offense as well, you know, with coach Godsey being here. Uh, but kind of used to it, you know, dad was always a high school head football coach. So when I go back, I watch them under the field. So it's a little different, but kind of feels the same. Kind of feels like, you know, this is my second home, especially you know the last three years that I've spent here and the relationships that I've built, it is just tremendous what a single place and just the surrounding people around you can do for you and your life.

On if he thinks about his journey from Texas A&M to Georgia Tech…

“Yeah, I mean, it's different for sure. Uh, always kind of knew it would be at this point sooner or later. Uh, just didn't know when. Uh, just kind of got unlucky with some injuries and stuff like that. But, you know, at the end of the day, as long as you believe in yourself, keep working, and surround yourself with the right people, the right atmosphere, you know, the right place, location, even like this guy back here, Jordan Van Den Berg, you know, my roommate, like he had a hell of a day, too. But, you know, just how he's wired as well, just when you surround yourself with the right people, it makes life easier.”

On Jordan Van Den Berg….

“Y'all saw what he did today. Any chance I could throw him a bone, that's what I did.

One of the best. His name was coming up every time. Obviously, it's hard. Every time they would ask me that question, what is one person you bring? I was like, honestly, coach, I can't bring just one. You know, it's just the team that we had, the team that we had this year, the relationships that we built. I want a handful of these guys on the same team just because they're wired the right way. They're tough. They can go out there and compete. Uh, it doesn't matter. You know, they can play through injury, and they put team first, and that's what matters, and that's how you win, especially at the next level.”

On him and Eric Rivers talking about how fast they are….

“Yeah, I've messed with him a little bit, also. Uh you know, the whole week when we were at the combine, we were roommates. I'd mess with him. I was like, "Yeah, you're 176 for no reason." Like, [laughter] you know, if I were 176, I'd run 4.2. Like, we mess with each other. Uh, but you know, as I said, it's great people. He'd come out there each and every day and compete like that. That says a lot about him and even, you know, coming out here for proday, like he didn't have to, but you know, we talked about it and you know, he wanted to just be out here one more time with the guys, and that says a lot about him right there. Who he is as a person and how he works and goes about his business.

On teams that are talking to him…

“I've talked to a handful, especially at the Shrine Bowl and the Combine, but recently, uh, for like meetings and stuff like that, it was the Bills, the Cowboys, and the Patriots. So far, we've had meetings. That's going to grow here pretty soon, but, uh, you know, each and every day I'm getting new ones, so we'll see about it.”

On the process for him…

“It's a great experience to go through. Sometimes it's a little bit of kind of hurry up and wait, but that just comes with it. Just making sure you're taking care of your body, staying on top of it. Whether it's you know the eating aspect of it or working out and and staying in shape cuz honestly this is the off-season and then after the draft in April you're going straight to mini camp so you still got to be working out and training and you know staying on top of everything.”