Who Stood Out The Most At Georgia Tech Pro Day?

Georgia Tech had its pro day on Friday afternoon and several Yellow Jackets stood out and put on a show. Let’s take a look at who raised their stock in front of pro scouts.

Jamal Haynes

Georgia Tech RB Jamal Haynes | Photo Via Najeh Wilkins (Georgia Tech on SI)

Haynes took full advantage of his opportunity and proved what he could do in front of NFL scouts. His 40-yard dash was even more impressive. It is unfathomable to think he could move in that fashion after putting on 17 pounds of muscle, but he moved so effortlessly in his 40-yard dash. He posted a 4.51 dash time. Even more impressive was his 20-yard shuttle time, which was clocked at 4.25. It was the fastest time for any running back who participated in the NFL combine this year. Haynes can bring a lot to a team at the next level; he just needs the right fit, scheme, and coach who believes in him. Head coach Brent Key said it best.

“He's another one of those guys like J.J., that's right there on one of those kinds of fringe combat guys. He looked good out here, and his body weight was good. He’s got all those other things you want to see. He will have to find the right place and the right place finds him; he's got a good shot to play the game for life. I said in special teams, I still tell the story of probably, this was like three years ago. I mean, he wanted to run down on kick off. He started running back, he wants to run down and kick off. The first game, jumps over there behind my back, sneaks in and runs on the field and pulls the guy out so he can run down and kick off. That's how competitive he is,” said Key.

Jordan Van Den Berg

Georgia Tech DL Jordan Van Den Berg | Photo Via Najeh Wilkins (Georgia Tech on SI)

After not getting an invite to Indianapolis, Van Den Berg sure put on a show at his Yellow Jackets Pro Day. He benched 225 pounds 35 times and proved how strong and powerful he is. He also showcased his sneaky speed, recording a 4.9 40-yard dash. Van Den Berg also posted a 36-inch vertical and a very impressive 4.19-second 20-yard shuttle run. To put it frankly, he absolutely dominated and put on a show. NFL teams are taking notice with the Bengals, Lions, 49ers, and Eagles all reaching out to him in the pre-draft process. Van Den Berg is a player who can dominate at the next level and lead Power 4 with his tackles behind the line of scrimmage after another impressive 2025 season. He is the complete package and has proven why he should have gotten an NFL combine invite.

Haynes King

Georgia Tech QB Haynes King | Photo Via Najeh Wilkins (Georgia Tech on SI

King did most of his work at the NFL Scouting Combine, where he impressed scouts with his 40-yard dash, interviews, and displayed what he can do. He took it up another notch on Friday with pristine accuracy. King had only two incompletions in positional drills with his wide receivers and continued to deliver the ball on the money. The throw he continued to execute at a high level was the post right, steadily hitting wide receivers in stride easily. He also got some work in on the move and was accurate rolling out of the pocket. If NFL teams still have questions about Haynes King, they haven’t been looking hard enough. King is a stud player and will forever be enshrined in Georgia Tech folklore.

Ahmari Harvey

Georgia Tech CB Ahmari Harvey | Photo Via Najeh Wilkins (SI)

Harvey was another who took advantage of positional drills and proved that he can be a versatile cornerback at the next level. His ability to move in and out of his breaks, attention to detail, and how fluid he moved caught your eye. Few corners move as well as he can, and that will be an asset for him moving forward. Harvey is already known for his ability to make plays on the ball, evidenced by how many passes defensed he had this season. Versatility is another thing that will be critical for him to see the field consistently and become one of the best playmakers at the defensive back position. Here is how scouts see him.

“Some scouts see me at the corner. Uh, some scouts see me at nickel. Some see me at safety. But like I'm versatile, so really just play anywhere because I played all three before. I really think like my playmaking ability and my ball uh skills are going to translate to the next level,” said Harvey.