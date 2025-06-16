Georgia Tech Baseball Lands One Of The Top Sluggers In The Transfer Portal
While Georgia Tech is going to be returning one of the best lineups in the country for next season under first year head coach James Ramsey, they are looking to add to their roster through the transfer portal. Ramsey and his staff were able to land one of the top hitters today with Pittsburgh third baseman Ryan Zuckerman announcing his commitment to Georgia Tech.
For a lineup that is going to return Drew Burress, Alex Hernandez, Caleb Daniel, and others, Zuckerman makes Georgia Tech an even deeper lineup. This past season for the Panthers, Zuckerman slashed .295/.382/.555 with 13 home runs and 48 RBIs, which led the team in both categories. This is a great addition for Georgia Tech and they should be one of the best offenses in the country next season.
How will Georgia Tech approach roster building with Ramsey now in charge? He addressed that topic head on today in his introductory presser:
"Where do we go in the future? So just to be clear, our roster is going to have a high school focus. We're going to use the portal as a supplement when needed. We've done a fantastic job of bringing players in that have had successful careers or not a lot of success. We've used technology and our scouting acumen to say we think this player could become a great player here. One of the most important things to know as the last two years, we've led Power 4 Baseball in the most amount of freshmen played. So recruits are seeing that, they're continuing to buy in, and we will continue to see more impactful commitments come our way in the coming days. Culture is important to us. And having a stable culture of players that come here, that buy into a vision, that stay here to see it through, and that realize they have unfinished business left, it takes time. Baseball is all about chemistry, and if we want to go where we want to go, we need to make sure that we are continuing to place players want to buy into. Coaching staff gets them better, and they know that we have their backs.
I think it's become something that, you know, once again that teams are able to look at players and project them better, the physicality is better than it has before. I think in our league, which, you know, I didn't speak on the ACC as much as I wanted to earlier having heard from Commissioner Phillips, and just knowing that this league has been made up of a lot of great coaches and great players that, you know, night in and night out in the MLB you can watch, I think that appeals to people, but nobody wants to sit the bench. And I think all these kids that come in, I think they're continuing to see track records of teams across our league or teams across the country is if you don't play freshman, you don't have a chance to really build it from within and I think if you look at the championship rosters that are about to compete for one, the hit rate on bringing in all new players is not very high and it's embedded in this place's DNA as well. We have to get people that want to be here and want to stay here. I think that's the only way that we can build it at Georgia Tech and compete with the top programs."
Being able to get a player like Zuckerman out of the portal is exactly what Ramsey is looking to do.