Georgia Tech Baseball: NC State Series Preview

How to watch:

Friday TV and Time: ACC Network Extra, 6:30 p.m

Saturday TV and Time: ACC Network, 7:00 p.m

Sunday TV and Time: ACC Network Extra, 1:00 p.m

One of the top teams in college baseball is going to be going on the road for the weekend. After splitting two games with Kennesaw State in a mid-week series, Georgia Tech Baseball is going to be looking to be getting back on track. This is the first-weekend road series that the team has played this season and it is coming against an NC State team that has been struggling this season.

For Georgia Tech to have a successful series this weekend against the Wolfpack, the Yellow Jackets are going to have to cut down on the errors and the pitching is going to have to get off to a better start. During the loss to the Owls on Wednesday, starting pitcher Luke Bartnicki struggled right from the start, pitching only 2.1 innings and allowing four runs on five hits. Fielding errors were a pain for Tech on Wednesday night and greatly contributed to the loss against the Owls.

The offense was good for both games against the Owls, even though they did not get going until it was too late on Wednesday. Stephen Reid had great nights at the plate in both games and guys like Andrew Jenkins, Kevin Parada, and Tim Borden II were pivotal as well.

After losing the series to Wake Forest and splitting games with the Owls, it is pivotal that the Yellow Jackets get back on track. NC State has only one win in ACC play this season, but that win was against Florida State, who is one of the best teams in the ACC and the country. The offense for the Wolfpack has not been strong in their first two ACC series against Notre Dame and Florida State, so if the pitching for the Yellow Jackets is solid all weekend, good results should come.

There are not many pitching staffs that are going to be able to contain the Yellow Jackets offense and it is unlikely that the Wolfpack will be able to. The guy that could do damage for NC State when at bat is Josh Hood. Hood is one of the best hitters in the ACC and has a future at the professional level as well.

Saturday will also mark the first ever start for true freshman pitcher Cody Carwile.

Pitching Matchups:

Friday: (NC State) Sam Highfill vs Chance Huff (Georgia Tech)

Saturday: (NC State) Matt Willadsen vs Cody Carwile

Sunday: (NC State) TBA vs Marquis Grissom Jr

