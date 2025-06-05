Georgia Tech Baseball Officially Names James Ramsey As Its New Head Coach
Georgia Tech officially has a new baseball coach.
Just a few days after their season ended in Oxford, MS, Georgia Tech has named their replacement for long-time head coach Danny Hall. It was long rumored that associate head coach James Ramsey was going to be the replacement for Hall and the Yellow Jackets made that official this morning.
Ramsey, who joined Georgia Tech baseball’s staff in 2019 as an assistant coach and was named associate head coach in 2021, replaces legendary head coach Danny Hall, who stepped away as the ninth-winningest head coach in college baseball history following the conclusion of the 2025 season.
“We are very excited to name James Ramsey the 13th head coach in the illustrious history of Georgia Tech baseball,” Tech interim vice president and director of athletics Jon Palumbo said. “Coach Ramsey has established himself as one of the top coaches and recruiters in all of college baseball, played an integral role in bringing home our first ACC regular-season championship in 14 years and is the absolute right person to continue to build on the legacy of success established by Danny Hall. The future of Tech baseball is very bright under the leadership of James Ramsey.”
According to Kendall Rogers at D1Baseball, the Yellow Jackets will keep pitching coach Matt Taylor and assistant Josh Schulman. Former UGA/Kent State head coach Scott Stricklin will also move into a full-time coaching role for GT.
Former head coach Danny Hall gave a ringing endorsement for Ramsey being named the head coach.
“I’m thrilled that James Ramsey is being named head coach. As my associate head coach, recruiting coordinator and hitting coach, he impacted our program in every way. He was a standout player at FSU and will be a standout head coach for us!”
In seven seasons since Ramsey’s arrival on The Flats as hitting coach in 2019, Georgia Tech leads the ACC in batting average (.308), hits (3,961), doubles (796), on-base percentage (.408), OPS (.918) and sacrifice flies (208), and ranks second in runs (2,937), triples (84), home runs (547), RBI (2,709) and slugging percentage (.510).
Since he took over as the Yellow Jackets’ recruiting coordinator following the 2019 season, Tech has landed four top-5 and five top-10 signing classes, and all six have ranked among the top 20 nationally. The Jackets’ most recent class in 2024 was ranked No. 2 nationally by Perfect Game, the highest-rated class in Tech history.
Under Ramsey’s tutelage, seven Tech hitters have been named all-America and five have earned freshman all-America recognition. He’s also coached three semifinalists for each of college baseball’s premier National Player of the Year awards – the Golden Spikes Award (Kevin Parada – 2022, Drew Burress – 2024 and 2025 and Kyle Lodise – 2025) and the Dick Howser Award (Kyle McCann – 2019, Parada – 2022 and Burress – 2024). Recruited and developed by Ramsey, Burress was named National Freshman of the Year in ’24.
Additionally, Ramsey has coached 22 hitters that have earned all-ACC recognition, five members of the ACC’s all-freshman team and two ACC Freshmen of the Year (Burress in 2024 and Alex Hernandez in ’25).
Most recently, Ramsey was an integral part of Georgia Tech’s run to the 2025 ACC regular-season championship, Tech’s first since 2011. The Yellow Jackets featured one of the nation’s most potent offenses in ’25, highlighted by leading the nation with 149 doubles. Tech also rank among the Power Four-conference leaders in batting average (.315 – second), hits (632 – fourth), runs per game (8.4 – fourth), on-base percentage (.416 – fifth) and slugging percentage (.540 – fifth).
Ramsey’s coaching success has come on the heels of an ultra-successful playing career. As a four-year letterwinner and three-year starter in the outfield at Florida State (2009-12), Ramsey was the 2012 ABCA Player of the Year and the ninth consensus All-American in FSU history, earning first-team recognition from the ABCA, Baseball America, NCBWA, Louisville Slugger and Perfect Game. A team captain as a senior, he was named the 2012 ACC Player of the Year and capped his college career with a fourth-consecutive ACC Atlantic Division title, a trip to the College World Series, a pair of victories in Omaha and a No. 4 final national ranking.
In four collegiate seasons, Ramsey hit a gaudy .339 with 48 doubles, 15 triples, 34 home runs and 202 RBI while starting the final 202 games of his college career. He committed just one error in 160 chances as a senior, good for a .994 fielding percentage.
In recognition of his accomplishments at FSU, D1Baseball named Ramsey to its all-decade team for the 2010s.
“I am honored to be named the head coach of Georgia Tech baseball,” Ramsey said. “Tech is such a special place to me and my family. To be entrusted to take the torch from Coach Hall – one of the greatest coaches in the history of our sport – and lead this program is the opportunity of a lifetime. Not only does Tech have one of the richest traditions in all of college baseball, but we have one of the brightest futures as well. I’m very grateful to President Angel Cabrera and Jon Palumbo for their support and confidence, and I can’t wait to get to work. Go Jackets!”
Ramsey graduated from Florida State in 2012 with a bachelor’s degree in finance. An all-around student-athlete, Ramsey was a two-time first-team CoSIDA/Capital One Academic All-American (2011, 2012) and the 2012 Academic All-American of the Year. He was also the ACC Student-Athlete of the Year in 2011 and 2012 and won the Lowe’s Senior CLASS Award, becoming FSU’s first recipient of the award in any sport. He earned three Golden Torch Awards – given to the FSU student-athlete with the highest GPA on their respective team – and was a Rhodes Scholarship candidate.
He was inducted to the Florida State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2022. He becomes the first ABCA National Player of the Year to go on to be a head coach at the NCAA Division I level, and is the first ACC Baseball Player of the Year to become a head coach at an ACC institution.
While Hall was a long-time coach and well respected, there was some frustration about how the team could not make it out of a regional since 2006. The pitching had become a sore spot, especially in the post season, and Ramsey will have to show that he can elevate the program even higher than where Hall had it. This team has plenty of talent and Georgia Tech has been a premier baseball school for some time. Ramsey earned this job and will now get a chance to show it.