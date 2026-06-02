Georgia Tech Baseball Transfer Portal Tracker: Who's Staying, Who's Leaving, Who's Been Added

This was not the position that Georgia Tech wanted to be in.

After falling short yet again in the regional round of the NCAA Tournament, the Yellow Jackets' offseason is here, and they are going to have to figure out how to put together another high-level team after fielding one of, if not the most, talented teams to ever come through The Flats.

Who is leaving?

The following players were either graduates or seniors with no more eligibility remaining:

RHP Mason Patel OF Parker Brosius RHP Caden Spivey LHP Brett Barfield LHP Kayden Campbell

Patel was the top reliever for Georgia Tech this season, while Brosius emerged late in the year as a force on offense. Barfield, Spivey, and Campbell were solid bullpen arms.

The following players are eligible for the 2026 MLB Draft, but could return to Atlanta if they wanted to for one more season:

RHP Caden Gaudette RHP Carson Ballard 2B Jarren Advincula SS Carson Kerce OF Drew Burress INF Kent Schmidt INF Ryan Zuckerman RHP Tate McKee C Vahn Lackey LHP Dylan Loy INF Tyler Neises RHP Porter Buursema C/INF Nathanael Coupet RHP Justin Shadek RHP Jake Lankie Alex Hernandez

This is where Georgia Tech could see a number of departures, but it should be noted that any of these players could decide to come back for another season, if it is unlikely.

Both Vahn Lackey and Drew Burress are projected to be top-ten picks in the upcoming MLB draft and are ranked as the No. 3 and No. 7 overall draft prospects at MLB.com. Jarren Advincula is ranked No. 44, Carson Kerce is No. 131, and Hernandez is No. 144.

None of the others are ranked inside the top 200.

It seems like Lackey, Burress, and Advincula are locks to leave, but we will wait and see where they are drafted and the decisions they make.

Who can come back?

Unless anyone enters the transfers portal, here are the underclassmen slated to be back at Georgia Tech:

OF Caleb Daniel INF Will Baker OF Cade Brown RHP Jackson Blakely C Drew Rogers LHP Adam McKelvey RHP Dimitri Angelakos RHP Riley Hasenstab INF Michael Dee C Dominic Stephenson OF Coleman Lewis LHP Cooper Underwood RHP Charlie Wilcox RHP Jamie Vicens INF Judson Hartwell

Some of these players were major contributors this season and should be in store for big campaigns. Daniel, Baker, Blakely, Rogers, Angelakos, and Underwood will have major roles next season if they return and the others will likely need to step up and take on more responsibility.

Who is being added?

With their season just ending, Georgia Tech has yet to add any players from the transfer portal.