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Georgia Tech Baseball Transfer Portal Tracker: Who's Staying, Who's Leaving, Who's Been Added

Georgia Tech is going to have lots of work to do to fill out its roster for next season
Jackson Caudell|
May 31, 2025; Oxford, MS, USA; Georgia Tech Yellowjackets outfielder Drew Burress (8) fields the ball during the first inning against the Murray State Racers. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
May 31, 2025; Oxford, MS, USA; Georgia Tech Yellowjackets outfielder Drew Burress (8) fields the ball during the first inning against the Murray State Racers. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

This was not the position that Georgia Tech wanted to be in.

After falling short yet again in the regional round of the NCAA Tournament, the Yellow Jackets' offseason is here, and they are going to have to figure out how to put together another high-level team after fielding one of, if not the most, talented teams to ever come through The Flats.

Who is leaving?

The following players were either graduates or seniors with no more eligibility remaining:

  1. RHP Mason Patel
  2. OF Parker Brosius
  3. RHP Caden Spivey
  4. LHP Brett Barfield
  5. LHP Kayden Campbell

Patel was the top reliever for Georgia Tech this season, while Brosius emerged late in the year as a force on offense. Barfield, Spivey, and Campbell were solid bullpen arms.

The following players are eligible for the 2026 MLB Draft, but could return to Atlanta if they wanted to for one more season:

  1. RHP Caden Gaudette
  2. RHP Carson Ballard
  3. 2B Jarren Advincula
  4. SS Carson Kerce
  5. OF Drew Burress
  6. INF Kent Schmidt
  7. INF Ryan Zuckerman
  8. RHP Tate McKee
  9. C Vahn Lackey
  10. LHP Dylan Loy
  11. INF Tyler Neises
  12. RHP Porter Buursema
  13. C/INF Nathanael Coupet
  14. RHP Justin Shadek
  15. RHP Jake Lankie
  16. Alex Hernandez

This is where Georgia Tech could see a number of departures, but it should be noted that any of these players could decide to come back for another season, if it is unlikely.

Both Vahn Lackey and Drew Burress are projected to be top-ten picks in the upcoming MLB draft and are ranked as the No. 3 and No. 7 overall draft prospects at MLB.com. Jarren Advincula is ranked No. 44, Carson Kerce is No. 131, and Hernandez is No. 144.

None of the others are ranked inside the top 200.

It seems like Lackey, Burress, and Advincula are locks to leave, but we will wait and see where they are drafted and the decisions they make.

Who can come back?

Unless anyone enters the transfers portal, here are the underclassmen slated to be back at Georgia Tech:

  1. OF Caleb Daniel
  2. INF Will Baker
  3. OF Cade Brown
  4. RHP Jackson Blakely
  5. C Drew Rogers
  6. LHP Adam McKelvey
  7. RHP Dimitri Angelakos
  8. RHP Riley Hasenstab
  9. INF Michael Dee
  10. C Dominic Stephenson
  11. OF Coleman Lewis
  12. LHP Cooper Underwood
  13. RHP Charlie Wilcox
  14. RHP Jamie Vicens
  15. INF Judson Hartwell

Some of these players were major contributors this season and should be in store for big campaigns. Daniel, Baker, Blakely, Rogers, Angelakos, and Underwood will have major roles next season if they return and the others will likely need to step up and take on more responsibility.

Who is being added?

With their season just ending, Georgia Tech has yet to add any players from the transfer portal.

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Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

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