Georgia Tech Baseball Wins big over Mercer

After taking two out of three games from ACC baseball foe North Carolina, Georgia Tech returned home to take on in-state school Mercer, who was currently on a twelve-game winning streak. The Bears were 31-5 overall heading into this one and going to present an interesting challenge for Georgia Tech. Georgia Tech's offense has been on a roll lately and Tim Borden was recently named the National and ACC player of the week.

The game did not start off in the Yellow Jackets' favor. Mercer got two quick runs, one courtesy of an RBI single in the top of the second inning and then one courtesy of a sacrifice bunt. After two innings, Mercer led Georgia Tech 2-0.

However, the terrific Georgia Tech offense did eventually get going. It started with an RBI single from Colin Hall that cut the lead in half to 2-1 and then Stephen Reid had a two-run home run to give the Yellow Jackets the lead at 3-2. The Yellow Jackets were not done in the fourth inning though and Kevin Parada had an RBI single to extend the lead to 4-2. Andrew Jenkins had an RBI double to make it 5-2 and made it a great fourth inning from the Yellow Jackets' offense.

The bases were loaded in the bottom of the sixth inning for the Yellow Jackets and after Parada was hit by a pitch, it extended the lead to 6-2. After that, Jenkins would reach on a fielders choice to make it 7-2. Tres Gonzales would have a sacrifice fly to make it 8-2 and it capped a great inning for the Yellow Jackets.

Georgia Tech was not done pouring it on the scoreboard. Reid had an RBI double to make it 9-2 and then Parada continued his night with an RBI single to make it 10-2. A wild pitch allowed Gonzales to score and get the lead to 11-2. Hall would have another RBI single after the wild pitch to give the Yellow Jackets another run and make it 12-2.

Reid kept putting up great stats all night and added to it with a three-run blast in the bottom of the eighth to make it 15-2. The Georgia Tech offense was on full display tonight and it shows how many hitters they have at their disposal.

The pitching for the Yellow Jackets was much better in this game. John Medich only pitched three innings, but struck out six and limited the damage that the Mercer was able to do.

Georgia Tech will be back in action this weekend against Duke, with the series starting on Friday.

