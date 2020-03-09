All Yellow Jackets
Georgia Tech Can't Hold On In Extra Innings

Ashley Barnett

Screen Shot 2020-03-08 at 7.52.07 PM
Game Recap: 3/8/20

An unearned Hokies' run on a wild pitch in the 10th inning left Georgia Tech without the three-game sweep. 

To open ACC play, the Jackets started the series against the Hokies with two thrilling come-from-behind wins. It looked to be deja vu for Georgia Tech in Game 3 when freshmen Jadyn Jackson knocked in a pair of runners on a game-tying two-RBI double in the bottom 8th.

The final game was a battle of cat and mouse. Baron Radcliff led the Jackets offensively with 3 hits, including a triple in the 4th that scored two runners. He would later be responsible for a RBI single that tied the game 2-2 in the 6th.

Hokies' Carson Taylor pushed Virginia Tech back on top with a two-RBI double in the top of the 7th. Virginia Tech added two more insurance runs to increase the Hokies lead 6-3. 

Georgia Tech responded with a Colin Hall RBI single in the bottom of the 7th, followed by the two-run RBI by Jackson in the 8th that eventually forced the game into extra innings. 

Defensive woes by the Jackets in the extra inning allowed Hokie Brennan Reback to single, move to second on an E6, steal third and then score the go-ahead run on a wild pitch with two outs. 

RHP Jackson Finley received the loss for the unearned run in the 10th.

What's Next: 

Georgia Tech will have a 4-game road stretch when the Jackets face No. 19 Auburn on Tuesday, March 10. Georgia Tech will then head to Tallahassee, Fla. to take on Florida State March 13-15.

Yellow Jackets Clinch Game 2 Over the Hokies 

Jackets Snap Hokies' Win Streak

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Ashley Barnett at @AshBarnett_

