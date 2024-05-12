Georgia Tech Drops Game Two vs Duke 14-10, Sets Up Big Game Three On Sunday
After scoring a game one win over No. 9 Duke, Georgia Tech was not able to put two wins together and get the series from the Blue Devils.
It was for fault of the offense. Georgia Tech's offense had a great night, scoring 10 runs, but the pitching could not keep up their end. It was a frustrating game for the Yellow Jackets pitching staff and they were not able to limit the Blue Devil's offense. Georgia Tech is going to look for a series win vs Duke tomorrow at 1:00 p.m.
Let's recap a frustrating night for the Yellow Jackets.
Here was the lineup for the Yellow Jackets in game two:
1. LF Trey Yunger
2. CF Drew Burress
3. C Matthew Ellis
4. 1B John Giesler
5. SS Payton Green
6. P/ DH Payton Green
7. 2B Mike Becchetti
8. RF Bobby Zmarzlak
9. 3B Cason Kerce
Cam Jones was on the mound for the Yellow Jackets.
After getting the leadoff runner out, Duke got a single and then a double to put runners on second and third. A Duke batter grounded out to score the first and only run of the second inning. The Blue Devils led Georgia Tech 1-0 going to the bottom of the 1st.
Yunger walked in the 1st inning, but nothing else happened for Georgia Tech in the bottom of the 1st. It remained 1-0 going to the 2nd.
Jones worked a 1-2-3 inning in the top of the 2nd, leading the way for Georgia Tech's offense to go to work and get their first runs on the board.
The 2nd inning was massive for Georgia Tech. Green and Jones singled to start the inning and then Becchetti hit an RBI single to tie the game 1-1, then Zmarzlak hit an RBI double to take the lead 2-1, though Becchetti was called out at home. After Zmarzlak advanced on a passed ball, Kerce hit an RBI single to extend the lead to 3-1 and then Yunger hit a two-run home run to make it 5-1. The offense was clicking and it looked like the Yellow Jackets were in command early on. After Burress tripled, Ellis hit an RBI single to make it 6-1 and that is where the inning ended.
Both teams went down 1-2-3 in the 3rd inning and Georgia Tech kept a 6-1 lead going to the 4th.
Jones gave up a walk to start the 4th and then a double to put runners on second and third with no outs. After getting a pair of strikeouts, Jones hit a batter and loaded the bases, giving Duke a perfect chance to lessen the lead.
A 3-RBI double shortened the lead to 6-4 and cleared the bases for Duke. Jones got out of the inning, but Georgia Tech did not enjoy the lead it once it did.
Kerce hit a leadof single in the bottom of the fourth and then stole second before Yunger was walked. Burress was then hit by a pitch and that loaded the bases for Georgia Tech. Ellis would then ground into a double play, but not before Kerce scored to extend the lead to 7-4. Giesler grounded out to end the inning and Georgia Tech led 7-4 going into the 5th inning.
Jones went to be the designated hitter at the start of the inning and he was replaced by Carson Ballard on the mound. The 5th inning would go on to be a disaster for the Yellow Jackets. He hit the the first batter then walked the next before giving up a three run home run that tied the game 7-7. After the three-run home run, Ballard gave up a solo home run to give Duke the lead 8-7. Ballard was then replaced by Ben King.
King gave up a single and then a walk to give Duke two base runners, but then they got a fly out to get the first out of the inning. After a ground out, King hit two straight batters to give Duke another run and make a 9-7 defecit for Georgia Tech. King got the final out, but it was Georgia Tech who now trailed going to the bottom of the 5th.
Duke made a pitching change to start the bottom of the 5th. It was a great start to the inning, with Green hitting a solo home run to cut the lead to 9-8. It was the only run of the inning, but it was a start for Georgia Tech.
Terry Busse came in to replace King in the top of the 6th. After getting a quick out, Busse gave up a solo home run that extended Duke's lead to 10-8. It was the only run of the inning and Georgia Tech's offense went back to work in the bottom of the 6th.
Yunger walked and then Burress hit a single to give Georiga Tech two base runners with no outs. After a Duke pitching change, Ellis walked to load the bases and then Duke made another quick pitching change. Gielser would then hit a 2-RBi single to tie the game 10-10, but Georgia Tech could not take advantage of the other base runner that reached, It was a 10-10 game going to the 7th.
It was a scoreless inning for both teams in the 7th and it remained a 10-10 game going to the 8th.
Mason Patel came in the 7th and pitched a scoreless inning, but had more trouble in the 8th and beyond.
It was not a good rest of the game for Georgia Tech. They allowed Duke to score four more runs while they scored zero runs. The pitching could not keep the Duke offense at bay and the offense could not muster anything late. Georgia Tech will try and win the series against No. 9 Duke tomorrow at 1:00 p.m.