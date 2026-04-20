Georgia Tech Falls One Spot In Latest D1 Baseball Rankings Following Series Loss to UNC

Georgia Tech falls a spot in the latest D1 baseball rankings after losing a series to rival North Carolina 2-1 on the road in Raleigh, North Carolina.

North Carolina ended Georgia Tech’s 13-game winning streak in Game 1 in a 5-2 defeat. The Yellow Jackets threatened late but couldn’t quite get enough runs to close the deficit. In game 2, North Carolina run ruled the Yellow Jackets in a dominant 14-4 victory. Georgia Tech fell behind 7-0 in the first two innings of the game, and the lead would be too insurmountable to come back.

The Yellow Jackets did pick up a 5-2 win in Game 3 over the Tar Heels thanks to a strong pitching effort from Caden Guadette and Mason Patel.

For Georgia Tech, it is their first series they have lost this season in the ACC. It probably comes at a good time, so they can reset and get ready for the latter half of conference play before the ACC tournament and the regional. One thing they struggled with in the series was their hitting, which is usually impeccable. Georgia Tech couldn’t muster the same production, and the elite pitching of North Carolina was on full display throughout the series.

Looking ahead

Georgia Tech sits at 32-7 this season and is 8-1 in nationally televised games. They also have 10 wins over top 15 opponents for the first time in 100 years. Despite the series loss, the Yellow Jackets are still outscoring opponents 417-174 this season.

Georgia Tech will face another steep test this week. It doesn’t get any easier for the Yellow Jackets, who will play in-state rival Georgia on Tuesday evening. The Bulldogs are ranked No.5, according to D1 baseball rankings, and are one of the best teams in the nation. To pull out another top 15 victory, Georgia Tech will need its hitting to be better and stars to perform like Drew Burress, Vahn Lackey, and Jarren Advincula.

Pitching will be massive in this contest, and lately Caden Gaudette has given Georgia Tech a really strong bullpen with how he has been pitching. He has a 2.86 ERA and has made a team-leading 16 appearances on the mound. After pitching on Sunday, it will be interesting to see if head coach James Ramsey will use Patel for the upcoming series against Wake Forest and who will be the starting pitcher against the Bulldogs. It is a big game for the Yellow Jackets to regain their confidence and beat an arch-rival in one of the bigger games you will see this year.