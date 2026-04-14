How To Watch No.2 Georgia Tech vs Georgia Southern: Game Preview, Starting Pitchers, and Start Time

Georgia Tech is rolling after a series sweep over the Florida State Seminoles, who were the No. 5-ranked team in the country before playing the Yellow Jackets. The Yellow Jackets mercy ruled the Seminoles in the 7th inning after 15 unanswered runs in the fifth and sixth innings to blow the game wide open in a 17-3 win. That was easily their most emphatic win of the series.

Georgia Tech won the series in a multitude of ways, from clutch plays, defense, pitching, bullpen, offense, and certain adjustments at the right time that paid dividends. The Yellow Jackets are on a current 12-game winning streak and boast a 30-5 record this season. Georgia Tech has now swept three consecutive ACC series after defeating Florida State.

The Yellow Jackets have also seen a bump in the rankings being ranked as the No.2 team in the nation after a series sweep. The most impressive thing about this team is that it isn’t just one player. They truly have a complete team that, if one of their stars is not having a good game, it doesn’t matter. The team will uplift them and make the plays necessary to pull out the win.

Drew Burress had one of his better games this year on Saturday, going 4-4 with a home run, three singles and a walk. He scored four times, which is one shy of his career-high he set during his freshman campaign. Jarren Advincula has also been dynamite and went 3-5 on Saturday with two RBIs and a run scored. Advincula leads the ACC with 62 hits this season, and he has had 22 multi-hit games.

We would be remiss if we didn’t mention pitcher Jackson Blakely, who started off the series the right way against Florida State. Blakely pitched five innings and only allowed three earned runs, and finished with five strikeouts.

Georgia Tech will now face Georgia Southern on Tuesday, which will close out a five-game home stand. Here is how you can watch the game:

APRIL 14, 2026 • 6 PM

Atlanta, Ga. (Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium)

Presented by PODS

Ticket Information ($7 Tickets for Midweeks!) | Parking | Promotions

Probable Starters

Tuesday – GT – LHP Cooper Underwood (1-0) vs. GS – LHP Will Robbins (0-1)

Tuesday – 6 PM

Bingo & $3 Beer

TV: ACCNX | Watch Live

Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra

Analyst: Dusty Isaacs

Radio: GT Gameday App

Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy

Live Stats

Will the Yellow Jackets continue their streak before heading to the road to face an impressive North Carolina team?