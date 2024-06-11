Georgia Tech outfielder Drew Burress Named Freshman Hitter Of The Year

𝐀𝐂𝐂 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐡𝐦𝐚𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫.

𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐡𝐦𝐚𝐧 𝐇𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫.



What a breakout season for the rookie 🫡@GTBaseball | #AccomplishGreatness pic.twitter.com/l03sUMhHpt