After having two players selected in the first couple of rounds in the 2022 MLB Draft on Sunday night, Georgia Tech entered Monday with the likelihood of having multiple players drafted in rounds three through ten. The third guy off the board for the Yellow Jackets was outfielder Tres Gonzales, an excellent defensive outfielder who made improvements with his offense during the 2022 season.

Gonzales is a big winner in this year's draft because he improved his draft stock by 32 rounds. The Los Angeles Dodgers selected Gonzales in last year's MLB Draft in round 37, but he decided he would take a chance and go back to Georgia Tech.

Gonzales was a big part of one of the best offenses in college baseball this past season and he made big strides on the offensive end this season. He improved his batting average from .279 to .339 this season. He increased his RBIs from 27 in 2021 to 57 in 2022. Gonzales struck out far less in 2022 and was just an overall better player for the Yellow Jackets this past season.

Gonzales is already a very good defender in the outfield and I expect him to remain so at the next level.

I expect that Gonzales will take a couple of years before he is ready to play in the Major Leagues, but the Pirates have to be excited that they might be getting a guy who is just starting to scratch his potential.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Follow Jackson on Twitter: Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech Football: Early Opponent Preview vs Miami

Georgia Tech Baseball lands 2024 outfielder/pitcher Bo Walker

Georgia Tech Football: Ranking the ACC's Coastal's secondaries

Georgia Tech's Kevin Parada was selected 11th overall by New York Mets in 2022 MLB Draft