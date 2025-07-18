2026 MLB Mock Draft: Georgia Tech's Drew Burress Among The Possible Top Selections For Next Year's Draft
Georgia Tech Baseball is going to have one of the best teams in the country next season under first-year head coach James Ramsey, and a big reason for that is outfielder Drew Burress, who has been one of the top players in the country since he stepped on the field for the Yellow Jackets. While Georgia Tech fans are going to enjoy what is likely to be his final season on The Flats, fans of MLB teams are going to hope that their team is in a position to draft Burress, as he is expected to be among the top picks next season. In a way too early mock draft from MLB Pipeline, Burress was selected with the No. 7 pick in the draft by the Oakland Athletics:
MLB Pipeline: “It’s an advanced bat with more thump than you’d expect from a 5-foot-9 hitter, giving off a little bit of a right-handed Sal Frelick vibe, but with more impact.”
Burress is one the only position player from across the nation to repeat as an All-American according to D1, one of two overall alongside FSU’s Jamie Arnold. He is one of four underclassmen to make 1st Team All-America. This is his first 1st team selection after earning a 2nd Team spot last season from the D1.
The Houston County man joins Kevin Parada (2022), Joey Bart (2018), and Mark Teixeira (2000) as the only Yellow Jackets in program history to be named 1st Team All-America by at least five different publications in the same season, finishing with 1st Team honors from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA), the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA), the College Baseball Foundation, Perfect Game and now, D1 Baseball. He was also named 3rd Team All-America by Baseball America.
Burress delivered a dominant 2025 season, finishing as the only player from a Power 4 conference with at least 60 RBI (62), 20 doubles (23), 50 walks (53), 15 HR (19), and 70 runs (77). He led the ACC in extra base hits (43), doubles (23), and finished 2nd in the conference in home runs (19) and runs scored (77). His .756 career slugging percentage is the best in program history with a minimum of 300 ABs (446), nearly half a point above second place, Mark Teixeira (.712 slug over 528 ABs). This season, he became the fastest Yellow Jacket in program history to reach 30 and 40 career home runs, currently sitting at 44 career long balls, the 10th most in program histor,y and just 13 shy of the program record. His 23 doubles this season were the most by a GT player in the BBCOR era (since 2011) and tied for the 7th most in program history. His 77 runs scored this year were the 12th-most in a single season in program history and the most since Kevin Parada scored 79 in the 2022 season. Burress became just the sixth Jacket this century to score at least 77 runs in a single season.