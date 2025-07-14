Georgia Tech Pitcher Riley Stanford Selected By The Tampa Bay Rays in the 2025 MLB Draft
Another Georgia Tech pitcher is heading to the Tampa Bay Rays. A few rounds after Brady Jones was selected by the Rays, Riley Stanford is going to be joining him. Stanford was selected by the Rays with the 477th overall in the 16th round.
Per D1baseball, Stanford started seven games and made 12 appearances for the Yellow Jackets this past season, going 1-0 with a 5.08 ERA and striking 34 batters while walking 21. For his career, Stanford was 3-1 with a 5.40 ERA across 31 appearances with 52 strikeouts and 33 walks.
Stanford and Jones join Kyle Lodise as the Yellow Jackets selected so far in the draft.
Lodise becomes the 34th Yellow Jacket taken in the first three rounds in program history and the 164th player drafted under head coach Danny Hall.
Lodise joined the Yellow Jackets for his draft-eligible season in 2025 after playing the first two seasons of his college career at Augusta. Lodise made his impact felt on The Flats from day one, starting 55 games at shortstop and earning 2nd team All-ACC and being named a Brooks Wallace Award semifinalist as one of the top shortstops in college. He slashed .329 avg / .429 obp / .667 slug in White and Gold, including 39 extra base hits, the 2nd most in the ACC behind only Drew Burress. He led the Georgia Tech defense with 140 assists this season, was a perfect 13-for-13 in stolen base attempts and was the only Jacket to record three home runs in a single game when he went off for three HRs and a triple in Tech’s 18-7 win over Notre Dame (March 21). Lodise saw his draft stock rise week after week throughout the season as he established himself as a top-of-the-lineup bat that can hit for average and power, finishing his year at GT leading the team in triples (3), 2nd in runs scored (68), 2nd in doubles (20), 2nd in HRs (16), 2nd in walks (34) and 3rd in RBI (61). He is the first Jacket drafted in the first three rounds since current major leaguer Chandler Simpson of the Tampa Bay Rays (2nd round in 2022).