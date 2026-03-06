World Baseball Classic 2026: Pool Standings and Updated Bracket

The 2026 World Baseball Classic is off and running. Japan is looking to defend its crown and win for a fourth time in six tries. The United States enters with a roster stuffed to the gills with top-tier talent. Traditional powerhouses like Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic have intentions of making deep runs.

WBC Format

For those unfamiliar with the format of the tournament, the 20 teams are split into four different pools with five countries in each. They then play round-robin with the top two teams in each pool earning a trip to the quarterfinals.

From there the remaining eight teams compete in a single-elimination bracket through the finals.

Pool A, San Juan

Team Record Canada 0-0 Colombia 0-0 Cuba 0-0 Panama 0-0 Puerto Rico 0-0

Pool B, Houston

Team Record Brazil 0-0 Great Britain 0-0 Italy 0-0 Mexico 0-0 United States 0-0

Pool C, Tokyo

Team Record Australia 2-0 Japan 1-0 Korea 1-0 Chinese Taipei 0-2 Czechia 0-2

Pool D, Miami

Team Record Dominican Republic 0-0 Israel 0-0 Netherlands 0-0 Nicaragua 0-0 Venezuela 0-0

Pool Play Tiebreaking Procedures

With only a four-game sample size it's more than likely that there will be several ties within pools. The most important thing is winning percentage. To break ties from there, these are the steps:

The team that won the games between the teams tied shall be given the higher position. If three or more teams are tied and one of those teams won its games against all other teams it is tied with, then it will be placed in the higher spot. Similarly, if one of those tied teams lost its games against all other teams it is tied with, then it will be placed in the lowest spot.

The tied teams shall be ranked in the standings according to the lowest quotient of fewest runs allowed divided by the number of defensive outs recorded in the games in that round between the teams tied.

The tied teams shall be ranked in the standings according to the lowest quotient of fewest earned runs allowed divided by the number of defensive outs recorded in the games in that round between the teams tied.

The tied teams shall be ranked in the standings according to the highest batting average in games in that round between the teams tied.

Standings shall be determined by the drawing of lots, conducted by WBCI.

Quarterfinals

March 13, 6:30 p.m. ET

1. TBD vs. TBD

March 13, 8 p.m. ET

2. TBD vs. TBD

March 14, 3 p.m. ET

3. TBD vs. TBD

March 14, 9 p.m. ET

4. TBD vs. TBD

Semifinals

March 15, 8 p.m. ET

1. Winner of Quarterfinal 1 vs. Winner of Quarterfinal 2

March 16, 8 p.m. ET

2. Winner of Quarterfinal 3 vs. Winner of Quarterfinal 4

Final

March 17, 8 p.m.

Winner of Semifinal 1 vs. Winner of Semifinal 2

Team USA Schedule

Team USA is favored to win this year’s edition of the tournament after a second-place finish in 2023. Defending champion Japan’s team has a bit weaker roster this time around, giving the Americans a bit less to worry about as they attempt to snag the title.

Team USA will kick things off on Friday, March 6, against Brazil. The U.S. will be the road team in that game, with first pitch coming at 8 p.m. ET and will air on Fox. The Americans have Giants righty Logan Webb slated to start that game. Like all of the Pool B games, it will be held at Daikin Park in Houston.

The U.S. will play host to Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Great Britain in Game 2 on Saturday, March 7. That game will also start at 8 p.m. ET and be broadcast on Fox. Tigers ace Tarik Skubal is scheduled to start that game for Team USA in what will be his only appearance of the tournament.

After an off day, the United States will be the home team against Mexico on Monday, March 9. That game will also begin at 8 p.m ET and be broadcast on Fox. Reigning NL Cy Young winner and Pirates ace Paul Skenes is slated to start that game for the Americans.

In the final game of group play, the U.S. will host Italy on Tuesday, March 10 at 9 p.m. ET on FS1. The team has yet to announce a starter for that game.

